In April 2025, actor Eric Dane heartbreakingly revealed he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – a rare degenerative motor neuron disease that affects cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Now, the 52-year-old has opened up about his diagnosis for the first time in a sit-down interview.

(Credit: Good Morning America)

Appearing in a short video teaser for an upcoming segment on Good Morning America, Eric Dane said, “I wake up every day and I’m immediately reminded that this is happening. It’s not a dream.”

The 30-second clip showed Eric and interviewer Diane Sawyer holding hands as they talked about life following his diagnosis.

The video ended with the Grey’s Anatomy star breaking down in tears.

“I don’t think this is the end of my story. I don’t feel like this is the end of me,” he said.

(Credit: Getty)

ERIC DANE’S ALS DIAGNOSIS

When going public with his health battle in April, Eric told People Magazine, “I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

He added, “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

In Australia, ALS is more commonly referred to as motor neurone disease (MND) or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

It is a rare condition that progressively weakens muscles and affects physical function, and the exact cause remains unknown.

There’s no cure for ALS, and according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, people usually live three to five years after being diagnosed. However, some patients can live decades.

Despite his diagnosis, Eric Dane has continued to work and act – something he said he felt privileged to be able to do.

He is currently filming the third season of Euphoria.

