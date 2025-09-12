Each September, Television lovers the world over await the results of the Emmy Awards.

Will our beloved characters get their flowers or be snubbed? Did your favourite watch make the cut?

Read on for everything you need to know about the Emmys 2025.

When are the Emmys 2025

This year the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place at 10:00 AEST 15 September 2025. The awards will be broadcast from the Peacock Theatre in Downtown LA.

Who is hosting the Emmys 2025

This year’s Emmys Awards will be hosted by American comedian Nate Bargatze.

Who is Nate Bargatze?

Bargatze was 2024’s highest grossing stand-up comedian, but you may not have heard of him here in Australia.

Nate Bargatze will host this year’s Emmys. (Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Despite appearances early in his career on Late Night with Conan Obrien and a tour alongside Jimmy Fallon, his break came when he had a stand-alone episode on Netflix’s The Stand Ups.

Now, his stand-up special Hello World is Amazon’s most streamed original comedy special and has hosted Saturday Night Live twice.

Where can I watch the Emmys 2025 in Australia?

You can watch the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Foxtel and their streaming service Foxtel Now in Australia.

The Bear is nominated for multiple Emmys. (Credit: FX).

The Emmy Awards will be aired on the E! channel from 10:00am AEST. If you’re in Perth, that’s 8:00am.

Who’s nominated for the Emmys 2025

Severance leads the nominations with 27, followed closed by the DC Comics The Penguin adaptation with 24. TV giant HBO have amassed a total of 142 noms, making them the most nominated network.

Severance leads the nomination tally at the 2025 Emmys. (Credit: Apple TV)

Basically, all our favourite shows have been nominated for an Emmy this year. Keep reading for all the big categories.

Keep reading to find out what your favourite show has been nominated or snubbed for.

Program Nominees

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Lead Acting Nominees

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogan The Studio

Jason Segal Shrinking

Martin Short Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba The Residence

Kristen Bell Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri The Bear

Jean Smart Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown Paradise

Gary Oldman Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal The Last of Us

Adam Scott Severance

Noah Wyle The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates Matlock

Sharon Horgan Bad Sisters

Britt Lower Severance

Bella Ramsey The Last of Us

Keri Russell The Diplomat

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Colin Farrell The Penguin

Stephen Graham Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry Dope Thief

Cooper Koch Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Cate Blanchett Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy Sirens

Rashida Jones Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti The Penguin

Michelle Williams Dying for Sex

Supporting Actor Nominees

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz The Studio

Colman Domingo The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford Shrinking

Jeff Hiller Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach The Bear

Michael Urie Shrinking

Bowen Yang Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colon Zayas The Bear

Hannah Einbinder Hacks

Kathryn Hanh The Studio

Janelle James Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry Severance

Walton Goggins The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs The White Lotus

James Marsden Paradise

Sam Rockwell The White Lotus

Tramell Tillmann Severance

John Turturro Severance

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette Severance

Carrie Coon The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson Paradise

Parker Posey The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood The White Lotus

Outstanding Support Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Javier Bardem Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper Adolescence

Rob Delaney Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard Presume Innocent

Ashley Walters Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Erin Doherty Adolescence

Ruth Negga Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell The Penguin

Chloe Sevigny Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Story

Jenny Slate Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco Adolescence

