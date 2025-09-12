Each September, Television lovers the world over await the results of the Emmy Awards.
Will our beloved characters get their flowers or be snubbed? Did your favourite watch make the cut?
Read on for everything you need to know about the Emmys 2025.
When are the Emmys 2025
This year the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place at 10:00 AEST 15 September 2025. The awards will be broadcast from the Peacock Theatre in Downtown LA.
Who is hosting the Emmys 2025
This year’s Emmys Awards will be hosted by American comedian Nate Bargatze.
Who is Nate Bargatze?
Bargatze was 2024’s highest grossing stand-up comedian, but you may not have heard of him here in Australia.
Despite appearances early in his career on Late Night with Conan Obrien and a tour alongside Jimmy Fallon, his break came when he had a stand-alone episode on Netflix’s The Stand Ups.
Now, his stand-up special Hello World is Amazon’s most streamed original comedy special and has hosted Saturday Night Live twice.
Where can I watch the Emmys 2025 in Australia?
You can watch the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Foxtel and their streaming service Foxtel Now in Australia.
The Emmy Awards will be aired on the E! channel from 10:00am AEST. If you’re in Perth, that’s 8:00am.
Who’s nominated for the Emmys 2025
Severance leads the nominations with 27, followed closed by the DC Comics The Penguin adaptation with 24. TV giant HBO have amassed a total of 142 noms, making them the most nominated network.
Basically, all our favourite shows have been nominated for an Emmy this year. Keep reading for all the big categories.
Keep reading to find out what your favourite show has been nominated or snubbed for.
Program Nominees
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
Lead Acting Nominees
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Adam Brody Nobody Wants This
- Seth Rogan The Studio
- Jason Segal Shrinking
- Martin Short Only Murders In The Building
- Jeremy Allen White The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Uzo Aduba The Residence
- Kristen Bell Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri The Bear
- Jean Smart Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown Paradise
- Gary Oldman Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal The Last of Us
- Adam Scott Severance
- Noah Wyle The Pitt
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Kathy Bates Matlock
- Sharon Horgan Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower Severance
- Bella Ramsey The Last of Us
- Keri Russell The Diplomat
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
- Colin Farrell The Penguin
- Stephen Graham Adolescence
- Jake Gyllenhaal Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Cate Blanchett Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy Sirens
- Rashida Jones Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti The Penguin
- Michelle Williams Dying for Sex
Supporting Actor Nominees
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Ike Barinholtz The Studio
- Colman Domingo The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller Somebody Somewhere
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach The Bear
- Michael Urie Shrinking
- Bowen Yang Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Liza Colon Zayas The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder Hacks
- Kathryn Hanh The Studio
- Janelle James Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O’Hara The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Zach Cherry Severance
- Walton Goggins The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs The White Lotus
- James Marsden Paradise
- Sam Rockwell The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillmann Severance
- John Turturro Severance
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette Severance
- Carrie Coon The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson Paradise
- Parker Posey The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood The White Lotus
Outstanding Support Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Javier Bardem Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Bill Camp Presumed Innocent
- Owen Cooper Adolescence
- Rob Delaney Dying for Sex
- Peter Sarsgaard Presume Innocent
- Ashley Walters Adolescence
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Erin Doherty Adolescence
- Ruth Negga Presumed Innocent
- Deirdre O’Connell The Penguin
- Chloe Sevigny Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Story
- Jenny Slate Dying for Sex
- Christine Tremarco Adolescence