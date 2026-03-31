Grey’s Anatomy smashes record as it’s renewed for 23rd season!

Grey’s Anatomy has officially become the longest-running medical drama on American primetime TV by a country mile after receiving a Season 23 renewal.

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The series, which premiered in 2005 and made household names out of the likes of Ellen Pompeo and Sandra Oh, is currently in its 22nd season, airing on Disney+ in Australia.

Prior to Grey’s Anatomy, ER held the title of the longest-running medical drama on American primetime TV.

Starring George Clooney, Noah Wyle, Julianna Margulies and Anthony Edwards, it ran for 15 seasons, from 1994–2009.

James Pickens Jr, Chandra Wilson and Ellen Pompeo are the longest serving, original stars of Grey’s Anatomy. (Credit: ABC/Disney+)

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The renewal will see Grey’s Anatomy on our screens until 2027, with episodes surpassing the 475 mark.

This also makes it the longest-running scripted primetime show ever for US network ABC.

Shock cast exits amid renewal

Of course, the announcement comes just days after series favourites Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver – who play Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman, respectively – confirmed their departures at the end of the current season.

In a statement to Variety, creator Shonda Rhimes called it “both bittersweet and joyful to give this couple the happy ending their story deserves”.

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As fans will be well aware, Owen and Teddy have been on quite the roller-coaster of late.

Unable to salvage their marriage despite trying an open relationship, they recently signed divorce papers. But they quickly slipped back into old routines and began sleeping together.

Naturally, that only complicated things further, and Owen pulled the pin.

The Season 23 renewal makes the show the longest-running medical drama on American primetime TV. (Credit: ABC/Disney+)

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With the lure of a new job opportunity in a small town calling, will the couple take their kids and move away for a fresh start?

Kevin and Kim’s final episode will take place during the Season 22 finale – which airs on May 8 in Australia.

Bittersweet goodbye

For Kim, who joined the cast in Season 6, playing Teddy was “a true gift” and the character will “always hold a dear and special place in my heart”, she says.

Taking to Instagram after her departure was announced, she thanked the cast, crew and fans for their support over the last 16 years. Along with bringing Teddy to life, she also stepped behind the camera to direct three episodes.

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Sadly, Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd won’t be returning, after announcing their departures from the show at the end of Season 22. (Credit: ABC/Disney+)

“I feel so fortunate to have worked under the brilliance of Debbie Allen, who not only mentored me but welcomed me into the Director’s chair,” she wrote.

“To my amazingly talented castmates and our formidable, tireless crew: playing in this arena with you has been a joy, and I will carry this company in my heart always.

“To the fans, your unwavering devotion and support are the reason this show remains such a force. Thank you for making this set my place of magic and my home.”

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Since 2005, viewers have been enthralled by the medical drama, which centres around the staff and patients of Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. (Credit: ABC/Disney+)

Kevin, who came onboard the show in Season 5 and also directed 49 episodes, called Grey’s his “home”, his “family”. “A place that’s shaped me more than I probably realise yet,” he reflected.

“Playing Owen Hunt has been one of the great privileges of my career, in front of the camera and behind it,” he wrote. “I’m deeply grateful to Shonda Rhimes for trusting me with him.

“So this is a goodbye… for now. It’s time to build something of my own from the ground up. To tell new stories, and take everything I’ve learned here into the next chapter. I’m really proud of what we’ve built.”

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