The Pitt Season 2: The cast open up about trauma, pressure and returning to the ER

After a dramatic finish to season one of The Pitt, you would forgive every doctor of Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center for wanting to walk away and never return.
The mass causality event left all of the doctors and nurses shaken and many questioning if they could go on.
One in particular who wanted to leave was Charge Nurse Dana Evans (Katherine LaNasa), who was horrifically punched to the ground by a disgruntled patient. But The Pitt is a place she just can’t escape.
“I think that Dana has been working at The Pitt since she was in high school volunteering and then working as a nurse, so it’s been 32 years,” actress Katherine LaNasa tells TV WEEK.
“What I’ve gathered in doing research is a lot of people that do this job feel it as kind of a calling.”
Fans will not only be happy to see Dana walk back into the ER, but Dr Robby (Noah Wyle) also returns, but with one condition, it will be his last day in the ER before going on a three-month sabbatical.
Just like season one, season two takes place across one whole day in the ER, with each episode being one hour in the department – in season two it happens to be July 4, which is America’s Independence Day.
Aside from the chaos of the ER, the doctors are also dealing with personal and professional challenges.
For Dr Melissa King (Taylor Dearden) she is very distracted during her shift because of a deposition hearing she has that day, accusing her of malpractice.
“It’s something that doctors go through all the time,” Taylor tells TV WEEK.
“But for it to be her first, it really makes her question her own abilities as a doctor.”
One thing is for certain, no two hours are the same in the ER, and your blood pressure will be high for every single episode.