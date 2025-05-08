Everything you need to know about season two of The Pitt 

In the ever-expanding universe of medical dramas, The Pitt proved to be a standout when it premiered in January. The premise was unlike other hospital dramas that have come before it – each episode takes place across a 15-hour shift where nurses and doctors grapple with the cases before them amidst their own personal issues.

Noah Wyles put the scrubs back on for the first time since E.R, the Emmy-winning drama that catapulted him to fame in the ‘90s, to play Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, a senior emergency room physician whose leadership is challenged by poor resources, wages and time – all of which are current issues in the U.S healthcare system, and beyond.

Noah Wyles returns to a medical drama 15 years after E.R. (credit: Binge)

The idea for The Pitt was born from these issues, which were highlighted during the global pandemic, and then adapted into a thrilling story that provides a realistic view of the current medical profession. While discussions were had about rebooting E.R, in which Noah played John Carter from 1994-2009, The Pitt swung big with ambition storylines based off the complexities of frontline workers. John signed on as the executive producer and actors including Fiona Dourif, Katherine LaNasa, Tracy Ifeachor, Taylor Deardon and Isa Briones joined the cast.

The result? A heart-in-your-throat hit.

While wait with anticipation, here’s what we know about season two…

Where to watch The Pitt in Australia:

The first season of The Pitt is available to watch on Binge and Foxtel in Australia.

Stream The Pitt on Foxtel Now from $35/mth, with a 10-day free trial.

Who is the cast for The Pitt?

Former E.R star Noah Wyles leads the cast as Dr. Michael ‘Robby’ Robinavitch with actors including Fiona Dourif as Dr. Cassie McKay, Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans, Tracy Ifeachor as Dr. Heather Collins, Taylor Deardon as Dr. Melissa King and Isa Briones as Dr. Trinity Santos and Patrick Ball as Dr. Frank Langdon.

Is The Pitt a sequel to ER?

No, it is a stand-alone series. However, there was a discussion about rebooting the series before The Pitt came to be. In an interview with Still Here Hollywood podcast, Noah explained that while returning to the hit drama was explored initially, the pandemic inspired a more focussed series. And upon reflection, the actor is glad they sidelined the E.R reboot.



“In a lot of ways, it was a dodged bullet and a blessing, because that would have been the focus,” he said. “It would have been, ‘Hey, it’s the brand [of E.R] again, and who’s coming back to play… and I really want the focus to be on the content of what we’re trying to put across.

E.R ran from 1994-2009, winning 23 Emmy Awards.

How did The Pitt season one end?

Dr. Robby (Wyles) was teetering on the edge of the hospital rooftop when we saw him in the finale. The physician was barely holding it together in the wake of a mass shooting, trauma and patient distress. Adding to it all, his confrontation with Langdon (Patrick Ball) remains unresolved, the weight of their discussion hanging over him, and his colleague Dr McKay (Fiona Dourif) is dealing with the aftermath of being arrested.

While Dr. Robby was talked down from the ledge, Dana (Katherine LaNasa) wasn’t when it came to quitting her job. Whether she will return to the hospital remains to be seen.

Will there be a second season of The Pitt?

With high viewership and acclaimed performances, The Pitt captured the zeitgeist of the internet and only took a few episodes into the pilot season before streaming service Max announced its renewal.

“We’re excited and delighted with the audience response for our first season of The Pitt and can’t be more appreciative of our partners at Max and Warner Bros. Television for all of their extraordinary support throughout our first season,” Noah Wyle and fellow executive producers R. Scott Gemmill and John Wells said in a joint statement.

Production is already underway with the lead star confirming they will begin filming season two in June.

“I was in the writing room today,” he told the audience on May 5, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “We started casting today and it’s all gearing up for a June start.”

Noah Wyles teased the return of The Pitt will begin with Fourth of July celebrations. (Credit: Getty)

What happens in season two?

With many questions hanging over the doctors’ heads, there’s bound to be some answers as the show picks up months after the events of the finale. But it’s no easier for the good doctors who face a string of new cases and complications.



“We start 10 months downstream on Fourth of July weekend,” Noah teased on Jimmy Kimmel. “A big injury weekend. Stories are coming in from everywhere. If you’ve ever hurt yourself on July 4th weekend, chances are we’ve heard about it!”

