TV WEEK’s Best TV Shows of 2025: The series we couldn’t stop watching

It might not come as a surprise that here at TV WEEK, television isn’t just part of our jobs — it’s basically a sport.

Advertisement

In between interviews, writing and the hustle of getting a magazine out on shopping centre shelves, there’s one thing we never stop doing: talking about what’s on our screens. And thankfully, 2025 gave us a whole smorgasbord of quality television to talk about.

From the latest reality show to the serious dramas we couldn’t take out eyes off, this year delivered the goods. So, after a brilliant year of television, we thought it was time to share our favourite shows of 2025.

TV WEEK’s best shows of 2025

The Pitt

Noah Wyles, Tracy Ifeachor and Isa Briones in The Pitt. (Image: HBO Max)

Have you ever wondered what it was like to work a shift in a busy, public hospital’s emergency ward? If so, The Pitt is for you. The compelling drama follows a team of doctors and nurses during one, painstaking shift. Each episode is one hour of their demanding day and it doesn’t pull any punches.

Advertisement

The series is led by Noah Wyle, who became a household name for his work as an up-and-coming doctor in the hit 90s medical show, ER. Now, he’s all grown up, playing Dr. Michael ‘Robbie’ Rabinovitch.

From moments of joy to devastation, The Pitt has it all.

TV WEEK’s Digital Editor Laura says:

“Usually, when I watch TV, I’m a one episode and done kind of gal. The Pitt changed that. From the very first episode, I was immediately wrapped up in the realistic drama of the Pittsburgh emergency department. Before I knew it, I’d spent two days binging the whole thing.

Advertisement

Not only is this a brilliantly shot series with incredible actors, but it truly gives an accurate depiction of what it’s like to be a medical professional working under ridiculously difficult conditions. From moments of joy to devastation, The Pitt has it all.”

You can watch The Pitt season one (and soon, season two!) on HBO Max.

The Real Housewives of London

Helloooo ladies! (Image: Hayu)

Advertisement

Yes, we know there are a lot of versions of The Real Housewives. So many that it’s hard to keep up. But this year, the upper echelon of London’s elite finally got in front of a camera to air their dirty laundry.

TV WEEK Writer Lucy says:

“My favourite show of 2025 is, without a doubt, The Real Housewives of London. Arguably the most luxurious of all the Housewives franchises, it follows six royal-adjacent women with more money than sense, killer wardrobes and that iconic signature dry British humour.

If you feel like living vicariously through a group of extremely wealthy ladies who holiday in exquisite medieval castles while fighting over bill etiquette and who is the most “self-made” – spoiler alert: it’s absolutely none of them – then grab a Veuve, clear your schedule, and dive into season one on Hayu.”

Advertisement

Bad Sisters, season two

What a stellar cast! (Image: Bad Sisters / Apple TV)

For those who love a black comedy, Bad Sisters is the show for you. It follows five tight-knit sisters — Eva (Sharon Horgan), Grace (Anne-Maria Duff), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Greene), and Becka (Eve Hewson) — who find themselves in the middle of an insurance investigation when Grace’s abusive husband passes away. But, little does Grace know, her sisters had been a part of a plot to murder her awful husband and free her from his abuse.

While it sounds quite dark and heavy, the series is laden with light moments and hope.

Advertisement

TV WEEK’s Art Director Sarah says:

“All the feels with this show! Crying one minute, angry and laughing the next. A heart warming good for your soul show. Plus, the characters are soooo good.”

You can watch Bad Sisters season one and two on Apple TV.

Advertisement

Severance, season two

Zach Cherry, Adam Scott and Tramell Tillman in Severance. (Image: Apple TV)

Severance is arguably one of the best shows of the decade — especially after season two.

The series follows a man named Mark (Adam Scott) who elects to undergo a procedure called Severance after the death of his wife. The procedure was developed by the mysterious work force Lumon Industries, which allows Mark to separate his consciousness into two different people. Outside of the office, he is known as an “outie”, struggling with the grief of his wife’s death. In the office, he becomes his “innie” known as Mark S, a cheery middle manager who simply does his data entry job with no memory of his outside existence.

But Lumon holds many secrets and eventually, the innies yearn for more than just the world confined to Lumon’s clinical white hallways.

Advertisement

TV WEEK Writer Stephen says:

“Let’s face it, sometimes the idea of surgically severing our work and private lives sounds pretty good. Who wants to think about the office when they’re at home? And guilt-free work doughnuts!

But as we see in season two of this brilliantly weird but somehow relatable drama, the reality is not only terrifying but tragic. Here, Mark S and his colleagues begin to unravel the mysteries of what Lumon Industries is up to. No spoilers here, but the performance by Australian actress Dichen Lachman as Mark’s wife Gemma is truly remarkable to watch.”

You can watch Severance on Apple TV.

Advertisement

Portrait Artist of the Year

Maggie Beer on Portrait Artist of the Year. (Image: ABC)

Portrait Artist of the Year is a reality show hosted by Miranda Tapsell and Luke McGregor which sees talented artists — both amateur and professional — compete to paint well known celebrities in just four hours in front of a live audience.

The sitter gets to pick their favourite panting to keep, whilst the artist who wins the heat goes in the running to make it to the semi-finals and then the finals, with a huge life-changing commission to paint a portrait waiting as a prize.

Advertisement

The beauty of Portrait Artist of the Year is that it platforms up and coming artistic talent, whilst giving the audience a chance to get to know the celebrities better.

TV WEEK’s Editorial Director Amber says:

“It is very hard to pick just one! Don’t make me choose. But I will say one of the most surprising shows of the year for me was Portrait Artist Of The Year on ABC.

“It is the ultimate feel-good show. Seeing big names like Amanda Keller and Denise Scott sit down to be painted brought out a beautiful vulnerability. I am very excited to see it will be back for season two in 2026!”

Advertisement

You can tune in to Portrait Artist of the Year on ABC iView.

Slow Horses, season five

Who wouldn’t love a show led by Gary Oldman? (Image: Apple TV)

When an MI5 does something against the strict spy code, they’re sent to a place called Slough House and become known colloquially as “slow horses”. There, disgraced agents are taken under the wing of Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), a crude yet brilliant veteran spy who is willing to work with the discarded agents to get them back on track.

Advertisement

Despite being sidelined, the slow horses find themselves pulled into vital missions for and against the MI5.

TV WEEK’s Copy Editor Jane says:

“I have a few special mentions for 2025. The Last of Us, although, obviously there are issues that can NEVER BE FORGIVEN. Season one of Severance — that final episode was near perfect.

But my award goes to Slow Horses. The best script, twistiest plot (most of which I don’t understand), great eccentric British characters, best theme music, and, of course, Gary Oldman. Even in that filthy mac, still a god!”

Advertisement

Adolescence

16-year-old Owen Cooper won an Emmy for his portrayal of Jamie. (Image: Netflix)

When Adolescence was released on Netflix in March 2025, it was an instant hit — and for good reason.

The series follows what happens with a 13-year-old boy named Jamie (Owen Cooper) is arrested for the murder of his female classmate.

Advertisement

Directed by Jack Thorne and shot in his signature continuous take style, the series is a devastating, compelling and thought-provoking look into the pervasive nature of the online manosphere.

TV WEEK Picture Editor Julie says:

“Gripping and terrifying. The cast and continuous shooting was so good. I binged the four episodes in one night, couldn’t turn it off.”

You can watch Adolescence on Netflix.

Advertisement

Well, there you have it!

We can’t wait to see what amazing shows 2026 brings!

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.