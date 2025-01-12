Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
EXCLUSIVE: The mystery deepens in season two of thrilling sci-fi drama Severance

Disturbing secrets.
Mark S. holds a bunch of blue balloons in the Lumon Industries white hallway.
Mark works for Lumon’s Macrodata Refinement division, but the “outie” version of himself is grieving the death of his wife.
Apple TV+

When we last left Lumon Industries in Severance, the workers of the mysterious “severed” floor had just discovered life-changing truths.

Mark (Adam Scott) learned his supposedly late wife was alive and has been working alongside him as the “severed” Ms Casey (Dichen Lachman).

Adam Scott in Severance season two in his suit looking stressed.
Mark is onto Lumon Industries. (Credit: Apple TV+)

The severed floor at Lumon Industries is a puzzling, isolated workplace where employees’ memories are surgically divided, creating two separate versions of themselves: one that exists only at work (innie) and another outside it (outie).

The finale’s twists raised stakes no-one saw coming, and according to the lead star, season two – which releases January 17, 2025 – takes things even further.

“As far as [Lumon’s] moral depravity goes, it [learning about Ms Casey] is beyond anything Mark could have imagined,” Adam, 51, tells TV WEEK.

The back of Mark's head as he talks to his sister Devon.
Marks ‘outtie’ is trying to come to terms with the fact his wife may be alive. (Credit: Apple TV+)

Director Ben Stiller, 59, says it was important to expand the world the show had created.

“It can’t tread water,” he explains. “It was important to delve into the weirder areas and allow the story to deepen.”

Ben Stiller directing a scene in all black with a hat on. He is showing character Hellie what to do. Someone in a white shirt is in the foreground.
Ben Stiller isn’t just a genius in front of the camera, but behind it. (Credit: Apple TV+)

For Adam, Severance is grounded in a relatable core.

“Mark wants to escape a certain feeling and, in this instance, it’s grief,” he says. “We all do that to a certain extent, but how it’s blown up to a bigger scale [in the series] is fascinating.”

Mark S. and his work besties Hellie R. and Irving B. find themselves in a bizarre simulation arranged by Lumon Industries in season two. They all wear furry hats and big fur coats to keep them warm as they appear to be in the snow.
Mark S. and his work besties Helly R. (left) and Irving B. (right) find themselves in a bizarre simulation arranged by Lumon Industries in season two. (Credit: Apple TV+)
Season two will also explore more of Lumon’s disturbing depths while delivering the surreal mix of mystery and dark humour fans have come to love. Ben emphasises the challenge of balancing it all.

“You don’t fully know the show’s tone until you’re in it with the actors,” he says. “It’s collaborative, and it evolves as you go.”

Stream Severance from January 17 on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

Lucy Croke
Lucy Croke

