Grey’s Anatomy fan favourites Kevin McKidd & Kim Raver are leaving in the season 22 finale

Grey’s Anatomy has been a fixture on our screens since 2005, launching the careers of countless actors as they’ve moved through its fictionalised hospital halls. As Grey’s Anatomy heads toward its season 22 finale, ABC has confirmed that long-time cast members Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver will be exiting the series.

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In a statement to Variety, ABC confirmed that Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver, Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman respectively, will be leaving the show in the season 22 series finale on May 7.

Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd as Teddy and Owen. (Image: Grey’s Anatomy)

Kevin joined the long-running medical drama during season five, playing a US Army trauma surgeon who was brought in as love interest for Sandra Oh’s Dr Christina Yang. His character became the head of trauma surgery but struggled with PTSD. Kim was brought on the show in season six, playing Owen’s best friend and former Army colleague, Teddy Altman.

Over the years, their characters had a very rocky relationship. Over the years, their relationship has taken plenty of twists: friends, lovers, spouses, and everything in between. But according to the series creator Shonda Rhimes, they’ll get a fitting send off.

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“Over the years, we have had the privilege of watching Owen and Teddy’s love story evolve and deepen – two characters who always seem to find their way back to each other. It is both bittersweet and joyful to give this couple the happy ending their story deserves,” Shonda explained in a statement.

Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver in 2023. (Photo by David Livingston/WireImage)

During their time on the show, the actors also dabbled in directing, with Kevin directing 48 episodes and Raver directing three.

“Grey’s Anatomy has been a huge chapter of my life, creatively and personally, and I’m deeply grateful for everything the show has given me over the years,” Kevin said in a statement.

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“Playing Dr. Owen Hunt and directing on the show have both shaped me enormously, and I’ve had the privilege of working with an extraordinary group of people throughout that time. I’m particularly thankful to Shonda Rhimes for creating Owen, and for the encouragement she gave me as I stepped into directing. As that chapter comes to a close, I’m looking forward to what’s ahead — building new work, telling new stories, and taking everything I’ve learned into the next phase of my career.”

Meanwhile, Kim echoed similar sentiments.

Playing Dr. Teddy Altman will always hold a dear and special place in my heart. Sixteen years ago, I had the incredible privilege of stepping into this role thanks to the vision of Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Since that day, it has been a true gift to bring the iconic words of Shonda and our brilliant team of writers to life,” she said, before thanking showrunners Meg Marinis and Krista Vernoff, along with actor and director Debbie Allen.

“To the fans—your unwavering devotion and support are the reason this show remains such a force. Thank you for making this set my place of magic and my home.”

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Their departure marks the end of an era for Grey’s Anatomy, as the series continues to evolve more than two decades after its debut.

You can watch Grey’s Anatomy on Disney+.

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