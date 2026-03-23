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Move over, Heated Rivalry – steamy new hockey romance Off Campus is ready to steal your crown

Everything you need to know about your new obsession!
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Off Campus is set to steam up screens!Prime Video

If you’re obsessed with Heated Rivalry and need something to fill the void, then look no further!

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Based on Elle Kennedy’s hockey romance novels comes a steamy new series guaranteed to get you hot under the collar.

And it’s coming to screens sooner than you would think.

Intrigued? Here’s everything you need to know about Off Campus.

Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) and Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) stars in Off Campus
Sparks fly between unlikely couple Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) and Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) in steamy new hockey romance series Off Campus. (Credit: Prime Video)
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What is Off Campus about?

Set at the fictional Briar University in Massachusetts, Off Campus is based on The Deal, the first of five books in the series. It centres on the school’s elite men’s ice hockey team, and the women in their lives.

When shy songwriter and star student Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) agrees to tutor hockey captain Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) on the proviso that he’ll help her make her crush Justin Kohl (Josh Heuston) jealous, sparks soon begin to fly.

Naturally, in the process of pretending to be together, the two polar opposites actually fall for one another and no longer have to fake their feelings.

Belmont Cameli stars as Garrett Graham in Off Campus
Hmm… we wonder what Hannah sees in Garrett?! (Credit: Prime Video)
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Who stars in Off Campus?

Belmont Cameli (Saved By The Bell, Based On A True Story) brings the heat as Briar University’s star hockey player, Garrett Graham.

Ella Bright (Holmes & Watson, Malory Towers) stars alongside him as love interest Hannah Wells.

Aussie actor Josh Heuston (Heartbreak High, Dune: Prophecy) plays Justin – Hannah’s crush, who she soon forgets when she falls for Garrett’s charms.

In a change from the book, his character is reimagined as a musician rather than a football player.

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Ella Bright stars as Hannah Wells in Off Campus
Opposites attract for book-smart songwriter Hannah, who falls head over heels for the hunky star hockey player. (Credit: Prime Video)

For Belmont and Ella, things just clicked from the get-go during their first chemistry read.

“I had done it maybe a couple times with some other people and felt good, but when Ella and I got in there to do that, it felt like a different thing,” Belmont told Teen Vogue.

“It felt like, ‘Oh man, this feels true and real, and just really honest.’”

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“I was in the room, and it was a circle of guys coming through [one after another]. It was quite a strange experience,” Ella added with a laugh.

But once she read with Belont, “he left the room, and we all looked around and were like, ‘That’s Garrett, for sure.’”

Is there a trailer for Off Campus?

There sure is! In the newly released first trailer, we’re given our first glimpse at the smouldering chemistry between Garrett and Hannah, who bump into each other while Garrett is taking a shower!

And it’s clear that sparks fly between the pair, as we see snippets of the pair indulging in some, um, extracurricular activities.

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You can watch the trailer below to see for yourself.

When does Off Campus premiere?

In some great news, we don’t have too long to wait until Off Campus premieres.

All eight episodes will drop on Prime Video on Wednesday May 13.

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Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright star in Off Campus
Fans are already going wild over the steamy trailer for the series, based on Elle Kennedy’s popular novels. (Credit: Prime Video)

That gives you plenty of time to pick up The Deal if you want to read the original source material prior to watching the series.

In even better news, the series has already been renewed for a second season.

Each instalment isset to focus on a different love story, in a similar same vein as Bridgerton.

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Where can I watch Off Campus?

Off Campus will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

Profile picture of Carolyn Hiblen
Carolyn Hiblen Writer

Carolyn Hiblen has spent the best part of two decades working in the publishing industry, covering everything from entertainment and celebrity to film, TV, music, books, lifestyle and sport. After beginning her career at FOXTEL magazine, TV WEEK and OK!, she spent several years rubbing shoulders with A-listers in Hollywood (and writing about them for the Daily Mail!) before returning to Sydney and a stint as Entertainment Editor at New Idea. Coming full-circle, she became Deputy Editor and, subsequently, Editor-in-Chief of FOXTEL magazine before going freelance in 2024. When she’s not binge-watching the latest It TV show – or chewing your ear off about it! – Carolyn has her head buried in good book or is listening to music (sometimes even at the same time!).

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