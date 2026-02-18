End of an era: Heartbreak High cast reflect on final season as year 12 comes to a close

It’s the end of an era, slags! Netflix’s reboot of Heartbreak High is coming to an end with a third and final season.

Since it first reappeared on screens in 2022, people all over the world have fallen in love with the series for it’s honest portrayal of Gen-Z life. Plus, for those tuning in internationally, it’s been an educational lesson on Aussie slang.

Do other countries have muck up day or is that just an Aussie tradition? (Image: Netflix)

After three action-packed seasons, the show is wrapping up with our beloved Hartley High students graduating year 12. But for the stars of the show who found themselves launched into the spotlight after season one, saying goodbye to their characters and the Heartbreak High world was bittersweet.

“It’s a mixture of it all,” James Majoos, who plays Darren, laughs. “We were excited, scared an nervous. There was something about this season that felt new. We had additions to the ensemble and new writers and directors so it felt really fresh. The reward in that was a really beautiful send off for season three and our characters and showcasing really amazing young Australian talent behind the scenes.”

It’s not year 12 without schoolies, is it? (Image: Netflix)

For Chloe Hayden, who plays Quinni, Heartbreak High enabled her to have the quintessential high school experience she never got to have.

“For me personally, I had a really horrific experience at high school and ended up getting homeschooled in year eight because of how bad it was,” she revealed.

“It was really cathartic and really, really healing to get to experience high school again. Like on set, we were called ‘the kids’. It was almost method in how we were all treated like teenagers, and how the school was shot during working school hours. We’d walk on set with our backpacks on and hear the school bell.

“It was just lovely to be able to get a second chance at being a teenager, which I think a lot of people with they could relive in a way that was kinder to them.”

While Bryn Chapman Parish, who plays Spider, is sad this chapter of his life is coming to a close, he admits that he’s really related to his character’s arc this season.

“Essentially, he learns that you can’t change yourself and who you are for someone else. Otherwise it just won’t work. You have to stay true to what you want and what you need,” Bryn explains.

“I feel like I learnt a lot from Spider over the three seasons and i’m very grateful to have been able to learn from a character. It’s a real privilege.”

We can’t wait to see Spider’s storyline in this upcoming season. (Image: Netflix)

Is there a trailer for Heartbreak High season 3?

Yes, there is!

You can watch it below.

Who is in Heartbreak High season 3?

Great news — all of your favourite characters are returning for Heartbreak High season three!

Ayesha Madon will be returning as the iconic Amerie Wadia, and flanked by her besties Chloe Hayden and James Majoos as Quinni and Darren.

Welcome back everyone! (Image: Netflix)

As mentioned, Bryn Chapman Paris will return as the lovable yet mildly problematic Spider, Will McDonald is making a return as everyone’s favourite eshay, Ca$h, and Asher Yasbincek will be back as Harper McLean.

They’re joined by Thomas Weatherall as Malakai Mitchell, Gemma Chua-Tran as Sasha So, Sherry-Lee Watson as Missy, Brodie Townsend as Ant and Kartanya Maynard as Zoe.

Season three also features newcomers Ben Turland (who starred as Hendrix on Neighbours), Ioane Sa’ula (who played Vince in Bump), William McKenna and Aki Munroe.

When is Heartbreak High season 3 being released?

After a long wait, Netflix confirmed that season three of Heartbreak High will be hitting our screens on March 25.

It’s great news for the fans online who have been very vocal about how long we’ve been waiting for the new season — and the cast knows it too.

“Whenever we post anything, people comment that you’re ‘doing anything except filming Heartbreak High season three’,” Bryn laughs. “I’m always like, it’s coming! Trust me. It’s done, it’s coming, don’t worry!”

