When you think of the classics, Wuthering Heights is likely at the top of your list.

It’s a beloved story that has stood the test of time, and it’s set to be reimagined for the big screen once more at the hands of Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell. Here are all the details.

What is Wuthering Heights about?

Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë is a sensual gothic tragedy written in 1847. The dark story is about Heathcliff and Catherine, whose intense love turns into obsession and revenge.

After Heathcliff is mistreated and Catherine marries someone else, he returns to get back at everyone who wronged him. The drama continues with their children, who get caught up in the same emotional mess.

It’s a tale of love, betrayal, and revenge set in the picturesque English countryside.

Emerald will put her own spin on the classic, but it’s likely it won’t deviate too much from the novel.

Who has been cast in the Wuthering Heights movie?

Director Emerald Fennell has confirmed that the cast will be led by Australian actors Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

Margot will star Catherine Earnshaw, while Jacob will play Heathcliff.

This isn’t the first time Emerald Fennell has worked with either of these actors, as Margot Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap, has produced her past three projects. LuckyChap will also be producing Wuthering Heights.

Meanwhile, Jacob Elordi previously starred in Emerald’s darkly satirical movie, Saltburn.

As for the rest of the cast, Hong Chau will play Nelly Dean, Shazad Latif will portray Edgar Linton, and Alison Oliver will be taking on the role of Isabella Linton.

First look at Emerald Fennell’s ‘WUTHERING HEIGHTS’ starring Margot Robbie & Jacob Elordi.



In theaters February 14, 2026. pic.twitter.com/IQPlNplMDD — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 14, 2025

When will the new Wuthering Heights movie be released?

We don’t have too long to wait for the film, as it’s set for a Valentine’s Day release next year.

Wuthering Heights will premiere in theatres on Saturday, 14 February 2026.

Where to watch Wuthering Heights in Australia

As aforementioned, the new movie will be available to watch in cinemas upon its release.

It’s currently unknown which streaming platform Wuthering Heights will land on following its run in theatres.

In the meantime, you can watch the existing films at home and read the classic novel.

