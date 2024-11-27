Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Celebrity

Is Margot Robbie moving back home to Australia?

We investigate.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Journalist
annabel lane
Loading the player...

Margot Robbie is an Aussie icon, to say the least. The critically-acclaimed Australian actress has been living overseas for over 12 years, but it seems she’s now looking at moving back down under.

Advertisement

Here’s what we know.

Margot Robbie in black sparkly sequin dress with long black gloves with husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley have been house-hunting in Australia. (Credit: Getty)

Margot Robbie and British film producer husband Tom Ackerley have reportedly been house-hunting in Australia since the birth of their son on October 17.

The couple are now reportedly considering that a move back to Australia may be the best way to protect their child from paparazzi.

Advertisement

A source spoke to Yahoo Lifestyle, saying that “LA is like a bubble and there’s no escaping the press and paps, which is why Margot and Tom are talking about moving to Australia so their son can have a childhood like Margot did (in Queensland). It’s a lot more relaxed and low-key.”

Margot Robbie in pink spot halter top with husband Tom Ackerley

The pair are looking at making a permanent base for themselves in Australia. (Credit: Getty)

Following Margot and Tom’s recent trip last November to Australia, it is suspected the trip down under wasn’t just for a holiday, but also for the pair to view some properties in various locations in the country.

Margot and Tom “will still divide their time between Australia and LA but they want a permanent base here close to her family”, a source said to Yahoo Lifestyle.

Advertisement

Margot’s parents live on the Gold Coast, and reportedly the couple are looking along on the northern coast of NSW, in areas such as Byron Bay and Kingscliff, to be close to Margot’s family.

The pair have made a few trips to Australia in 2023, including in May when they supposedly began house-hunting.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley were in Australia in early November, 2023 and were spotted in Perth, Sydney, Brisbane and on the Gold Coast.

While in Sydney, the couple were having lunch at a restaurant in Coogee when Margot decided to buy a round of drinks for everyone else in the restaurant, with the drinks featuring Margot’s own brand of gin, Papa Salt. This generous act came just a few days after she did the same thing at a restaurant in Brisbane.

Advertisement
Margot in a pink mini dress at the Barbie Premiere

The Barbie star says she loves being home in Australia. (Credit: Getty)

Margot regularly speaks about how much she loves being at home in Australia. Speaking to Today in January last year, Margot said she loves the way her name is pronounced with the Australian accent and that “it’s so special to be home”.

Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Journalist Charlotte Knoke Digital Content Producer
annabel lane
Annabel Lane

After studying a Bachelor of Communications and Media, majoring in Journalism at The University of Wollongong, Annabel began her career in media in 2022. She is currently a digital content producer for Woman's Day. When she's not covering the latest entertainment news, she can be found at the beach, nestled up reading or binge watching her favourite reality tv show

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement