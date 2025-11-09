EXCLUSIVE: 3 courses with Donna Hay. The cook shares her favourite recipes

Almost 30 cookbooks into her long career, Australia’s culinary queen Donna Hay is going for something a little more “personal” with her beautiful new book, Sunshine, Lemons and Sea Salt.

The 55-year-old’s fans are invited into her sun-filled Sydney beachside home for the first time, and given a glimpse into a trove of recipes more usually reserved for her loved ones…

Have you been dreaming up this cookbook concept for a while?

It just felt like time to share something a little bit more personal and, as is my love of the summer months and entertaining in summer, it just felt like the natural next book for me.

Some of the recipes I’ve drawn on are ones I personally have on high rotation for dinner for my family or are things I just naturally fall to when I’m entertaining.

Do you ask friends and family for their favourite recipes?

I start the testing process a long way out so they often don’t know that they’re part of the process!

If there’s an, “Oh my goodness, this is so good,” or if they’re like, “What have you done to that tiramisu?!” – it’s all part of it.

Do you ever feel like not being “Donna Hay” and just having someone cook for you?

Absolutely! My good friends, who know I would eat a toasted cheese sandwich if they made it for me, invite me over, which is always really nice.

No! They’re happy for me to cook for them.

She’s bringing the heat in her new book. (Image: Chris Court & Con Poulos)

You’ve got a new series, Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations, out next year…

After the success of the Christmas series I did with Disney, it seemed a natural progression to open that up to coastal celebrations around our beautiful harbour.

It’s as much about creating a sense of style and a sense of joy as it is getting a really simple menu on the table.

Is there a celebrity chef who inspires you?

I don’t think you can look past Jamie Oliver for everything he’s done, from school dinners to junk food advertising, and he’s a really great guy to boot.

We’re mates, and he’s very generous with his time.

What’s left on your career bucket list?

I really like working with kids, I like inspiring kids to cook.

I remember myself as a young girl, I came to cooking through baking.

So I was thinking a traditional kids baking book with really great step-by-steps but a little bit cheeky, not too serious.

That’s what I’ve been scribbling in my notebook.

RECIPES FROM SUNSHINE, LEMONS AND SEA SALT

(Image: Chris Court & Con Poulos) 01 HARISSA CHICKEN AND FETA BAKED GARLIC BREAD Serves: 4 If I can have something ready for when everyone flies in, ravenous, with salty hair, it’s a win! This super tasty dinnertime version of your favourite garlic loaf is a winning combination of flavours. INGREDIENTS: 750g chicken thigh fillets (about 6), trimmed and halved

1/4 cup (90g) honey

2 tablespoon oregano leaves

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

sea salt and cracked black pepper

100g unsalted butter, chopped and softened

3 cloves garlic, crushed

4 large thick slices sourdough bread

300g Greek feta, cut into large pieces

chopped mint leaves, thinly sliced long green chilli (optional), extra virgin olive oil and rocket (arugula) leaves to serve STEPS: Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit). Place the chicken, honey, harissa, oregano, paprika, salt and pepper in a large bowl and mix to combine. Cover and allow to marinate in the fridge for 30 minutes or overnight. While the chicken is marinating, combine the butter and garlic and spread over the bread. Place the bread onto a baking tray lined with non-stick baking paper and top with the feta. Bake for 20 minutes or until the feta is golden. Top the feta bread with the chicken and bake for a further 20 minutes or until the chicken is golden and cooked through. Serve the chicken, feta and garlic bread topped with mint, chilli (if using), a drizzle of oil, and rocket leaves.

(Image: Chris Court & Con Poulos) 01 ZESTY WHOLE LEMON CAKE Serves: 4 One of my favourite cakes is a whole orange cake, so I decided to try it with lemons this summer. The result is a super tangy, ultra soft cake with the most delicious syrup. INGREDIENTS: 2 medium thin-skinned lemons

1 cup (220g) caster (superfine) sugar

1/2 cup (75g) plain (all-purpose) flour

1 1/2 cup (180g) almond meal (ground almonds)

2 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 cup (180ml) grapeseed or light flavoured extra virgin olive oil

3 eggs, lightly whisked LEMON SYRUP: 2/3 cup (160ml) lemon juice

1/3 cup (75g) caster (superfine) sugar, extra

candied citrus (optional) and sweet vanilla bean labne (optional) or plain thick Greek yoghurt to serve STEPS: Place the lemons into a saucepan over medium heat and cover with water. Bring to a simmer and gently cook for 1 1/2 hours or until soft. Remove the lemons from the pan and set aside to cool slightly. Preheat the oven to 160 degrees Celsius (325 degrees Fahrenheit). Line a 22cm (8 1/2 inch) round cake tin with non-stick baking paper. Halve the lemons (being careful not to lose the juice) and remove and discard any seeds. Place in a food processor with the sugar and process until smooth. Place the lemon mixture into a large bowl. Sift in the flour, almond meal and baking powder. Add the oil and eggs and mix until combined. Spoon into the prepared tin and bake for 45-50 minutes or until cooked when tested with a skewer. While the cake is baking, make the lemon syrup. Place the lemon juice and extra syrup in a medium frying pan over medium-low heat. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes or until thickened slightly. Pour half the hot syrup over the hot cake. When ready to serve, place the cake on a cake stand or plate and serve warm or cooled with candied citrus, the remaining syrup, and labne or yohurt. COOK’S NOTE: Be sure to use medium (not large) thin-skinned lemons for this recipe to avoid a bitter flavour.

(Image: Chris Court & Con Poulos) 01 MY CARBONARA WITH PANCETTA CRUMB Serves: 4 Apologies to all the nonnas, but this is how I carbonara. Extra crunch, extra flavour and extra silkiness, because deliciousness should always win. INGREDIENTS: 400g dried spaghetti

4 egg yolks

1 1/4 cups (310ml) pure (pouring) cream

1 cup (50g) finely grated parmesan

sea salt flakes

1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper PANCETTA CRUMB: 150g pancetta, finely chopped

1 cup (70g) sourdough breadcrumbs

extra finely grated parmesan to serve STEPS: To make the pancetta crumb, heat a non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Add the pancetta and breadcrumbs and cook for 8-10 minutes, stirring until golden and crisp. Remove from the heat and set aside. Cook the pasta in a large saucepan of boiling salted water for 8 minutes or until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 1/2 cups (375ml) of pasta water. Return the pasta to the pan and place over medium heat. Working quickly, add egg yolks, cream, parmesan, 1 cup (250ml) of reserved pasta water, salt, pepper and stir for 5 minutes or until the sauce has thickened slightly and coats the pasta. Add more pasta water as needed to create a creamy sauce. Place the pasta onto serving plates and top with pancetta crumb. Serve topped with extra parmesan.

Sunshine, Lemons and Sea Salt by Donna Hay

