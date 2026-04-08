Jackie O makes ‘abusive relationship’ claim in court docs over Kyle feud 

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson claims she warned her bosses at radio network ARN that the Kyle and Jackie O Show was “getting a lot of complaints from listeners” who were describing the relationship between her and co-host Kyle Sandilands as “abusive” as early as September 2025, bombshell court documents show.

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In a statement of claim filed on Jackie’s behalf in the Federal Court as part of the star’s civil case against ARN over the termination of her $100 million contract, it’s claimed Kyle made “offensive and degrading” comments about Jackie’s “character and personal dating life” on air on the August 20 2025 episode of the show.

Lawyers for Jackie O have filed a statement of claim in court. (Credit: Media Mode)

The comments led Jackie to leave the show for a period, and she reportedly then spoke with KIIS Network head Derek Bargwanna and executive producer Natalie Penfold about the issue.

A month later, during the September 10 2025 episode of the show, the claim says Jackie and Kyle had another on-air disagreement.

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On this occasion, it is claimed in the court documents that words used by Kyle were “dumped” by the show’s censor – meaning they did not make it to broadcast.

“On September 10, 2025, Ms Henderson sent a text message to Mr Bargwanna and said that ‘(she) will not be spoken to the way (she) was (particularly off air)’,” the claim states.

“(The same day) Ms Henderson received a text message from Mr Bargwanna in which he said, ‘kyle is going to try and call you on air to share good news he lost weight. he wants to be your friend again etc’.”

The documents state that Jackie texted Mr Bargwanna the following day saying, “Let’s make sure Hamish [McLennan, the Chairman of ARN] and Ciaran [Davis, the then-CEO of the network] start to think about how to address this.

“We are getting a lot of complaints from listeners, calling it an abusive relationship, women especially,” Jackie wrote, according to the claim.

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The court documents also shed more light on what happened after Kyle and Jackie’s infamous on-air spat about star charts – that led to the termination of both their contracts.

More details have emerged about Kyle and Jackie’s on-air bust-up. (Credit: Getty)

The claim states that the day after the verbal bust-up, Jackie texted bosses to call-out her co-host’s conduct as “unfair, inappropriate and completely unprovoked”.

Five days later, on February 26, her lawyers wrote a letter of complaint to Commonwealth Broadcasting Corporation – a subsidiary of ARN – to state the broadcaster had been alerted to Kyle’s “bullying”.

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In the same correspondence, Jackie said that she “could not continue to work” with Kyle, the claim states. However, she was willing to continue her contract with another show.

On March 3 lawyers representing CBC said the letter of complaint equated to the termination of Jackie’s contract.

Jackie alleges the termination of her contract was a breach of the Fair Work Act and is claiming compensation of at least $82.25 million.

While Kyle hasn’t commented on the claims made in Jackie’s court documents, he has also launched legal action against the network.

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In previous comments he has maintained the termination of his $100 million contract is “invalid”, and he doesn’t accept it.

Kyle has also launched legal action against ARN. (Credit: Instagram)

“Let me tell you what actually happened here. Jackie and I had a blue on air. That’s it. The kind of thing we’ve done a hundred times in 25 years,” he said in a statement on March 18 after his termination.

“I said sorry to Jackie the night of our blow-up. And when I said I was sorry to Jackie, I meant it. I still mean it. But it doesn’t mean I will stand by while I am separated from the people who’ve listened to me every morning for 25 years.”

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Kyle said ARN “knew exactly what they were getting” when they first inked his generous pay deal.

“They’ve worked with me for over a decade, they knew how I work, they knew the show, and they were happy to pay for it – because I delivered,” he said.

ARN has said it “disputes the claims” and intends to defend the proceedings.

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