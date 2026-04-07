“I haven’t been able to deal with the loss:” Ronan Keating’s devastating family tragedy

Ronan Keating has opened up about a deeply personal loss that continues to shape his life.

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Known for his music career with Boyzone and his role on The Voice Australia, Ronan has spoken about his heartbreak behind the scenes: the devastating death of his older brother, Ciaran.

(Credit: Instagram)

Ciaran Keating was killed in a car accident in July 2023 while travelling with his wife, Annemarie, to support their son at a football match. Annemarie survived but suffered serious injuries.

For Ronan, the tragedy marked a turning point – one that brought unresolved emotions and long-held regrets to the surface.

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(Credit: BBC)

In his BBC series, Ronan Keating’s Wild Atlantic Way, the singer speaks candidly, reflecting on his relationship with Ciaran and describing him as both a guiding figure and a personal hero.

As the youngest in the family, he admits that the rapid rise of his career forced him to grow up quickly, often at the expense of time spent with his brother. That absence now weighs heavily.

He has spoken about the sacrifices he made during those early years of fame, acknowledging that success came with a cost. Missed moments, distance, and the demands of life on the road have since become intertwined with his sense of loss.

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Throughout the series, Ronan shares poignant conversations with his nephew, Ruairi Keating. Together, they navigate the complexities of grief – particularly the lingering presence of someone who is no longer physically there.

(Credit: BBC)

For Ronan, the grieving process has been anything but straightforward. He admits to having emotionally “parked” his feelings for a long time, struggling to fully confront the reality of what happened.

“You know, I’ve kind of parked my emotions for the last two years. I haven’t been able to really deal with it. I haven’t been able to deal with the loss,” he shares.

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Therapy has played a role in helping him cope, though he acknowledges that grief is not something that simply disappears with time.

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