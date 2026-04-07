10 addictive TV shows everyone is talking about in 2026

Word of mouth is an unrivalled way to be heard, but it’s arguably at its best when you can share in an experience with someone else, such as recommending the most addictive shows on TV. Whether it be over dinner or in the daily group chat, one question always pops up: “Has anyone watched…?” which is quickly followed by a lively conversation on what unfolds.

From instant hits such as Paradise on Disney+ and Your Friends & Neighbours on Apple TV, to underrated series such as Steal on Prime Video and DTF St. Louis on HBO Max, TV WEEK has compiled some of the must-see shows of 2026.

1. Paradise (Disney+)

Created by Dan Fogelman, who was behind the family series This Is Us, and led by Sterling K. Brown, who won an Emmy for his role in the aforementioned drama, Paradise has a similar time-jumping pattern – but without the warm fuzzy feeling.

Check out the trailer below:

Paradise stars James Marsden and Sterling K. Brown (Credit: YouTube)

What is Paradise about?

Paradise, originally billed as a whodunnit murder mystery, is proving far more complicated as it entered its second season in 2026.

Set in an underground bunker that was built in preparation for an imminent natural disaster, a United States Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) is tasked with uncovering the truth about their so-called ‘Paradise’ when the President, played by James Marsden, is killed.

With a third season on the way, expect to unravel more of this mind-bending drama.

Sterling K. Brown was nominated for an Emmy Award for his performance. (Credit: Disney+)

Why is Paradise worth watching?

What begins as a murder mystery in Paradise quickly spirals into larger questions about the bunker, and the people who built it. The environment in which the murder is set deepens the mystery around it. From the start you are gripped with questions: Who killed the President? What’s outside the bunker? Who is Sinatra? What happened to lead them to the bunker? Why can’t anyone go outside?

If you like a political drama-turned-psychological thriller, Paradise will have you googling everything about the show and even questioning whether our own government has a similar strategy in place for a bunker-like existence.

Sterling K. Brown is at his career best, convincing us all that we can have a reliable, family man as the hero which is what the world needs right now.

2. Hijack (Apple TV)

For a while, it seemed Hollywood was obsessed with action thrillers on planes. In the late nineties and early 2000’s, FlightPlan, Air Force One and yes, even Snakes on a Plane had us all hooked as we watched the main characters fight their way out of peril.

Now Hijack is serving as a gripping modern-day attempt at what an attack on a plane could look like – and Idris Elba is the man to save them all.

Check out the trailer below:

Idris Elba is a negotiator on a hijacked plane. (Credit: Apple TV)

What is Hijack about?

Set on a seven-hour flight from Dubai to London, Hijack follows business negotiator Sam Nelson, played by Idris Elba, who is caught up in a hostage crisis when the plane is hijacked. Using his knowledge in an extreme setting, Sam will work his skills to his advantage to find a way to safety.

Idris is out to save the day in Hijack. (Credit: Apple TV)

Why is Hijack worth watching?

Hijack is adrenaline at its best. There is a smorgasbord of character traits on display as the 200 passengers exhibit how they would handle a crisis. It’s a flight or fight response as they debate what to do, and all of it will have you screaming from the couch. A surprise hit.

3. The Pitt (HBO Max)

Yes, The Pitt is every bit as good as people say. The medical drama starring Noah Wyle, is bringing raw talent and real responses to the traditional hospital genre. If you were smitten with Noah during his time on ER, you’ll fall head over heels for him again in this.

Check out the trailer for season two below:

The stakes are higher in season two of The Pitt. (Credit: HBO Max)

What is The Pitt about?

Each episode of The Pitt is one hour of a long, gruelling shift in the emergency room of a busy, bustling public hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, giving viewers an insight into the relentless challenge emergency workers encounter day in, day out.

Amid the chaos are the doctors, nurses, paramedics, security personnel and administrators who are facing personal crises and suffering through difficult work conditions. Led by senior physician Dr Michael ‘Robby’ Robinavitch, it’s a heart-in-your-throat hit.

Noah Wyle has won a Golden Globe, Emmy Award and SAG Award for his performance. (Credit: HBO Max)

Why is The Pitt worth watching?

Not only is The Pitt a medical resurgence for Noah Wyle, who played charismatic doctor John Carter in the ‘90s drama ER, but the realism of the show has also been praised for spotlighting the current issues in the medical system.

The cases are extreme, the budgets are slim and the workload is all-consuming. It also touches on mental health and the significant impact it has on staff.

4. DTF St. Louis (HBO Max)

Do you like your murder mysteries with a side of comedic weird? DTF St. Louis is for you.

Check out the trailer below:

Jason Bateman and David Harbour star in this crime dramedy. (Credit: HBO Max)

What is DTF St. Louis about?

David Harbour stars as American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter Floyd Smernitch. A middle-aged man and frustrated stepfather, the spark has long gone out of his marriage to Purina pet food accounting clerk Carol (Linda Cardellini).

Encouraged by his new friend and local weatherman Clark Forrest (Jason Bateman), the men embark on a journey of exploration via dating app DTF St. Louis in a bid to “spice up” their lives.

But Clark looks a little too close to home with an intrigue in Floyd’s wife! When one of the men turn up dead, the investigation leads to an unusual string of events.

Nothing is wrong but something isn’t right with this friendship in DTF St. Louis. (Credit: HBO Max)

Why is DTF St. Louis worth watching?

There’s something eerily funny about the premise of DTF St. Louis that sees Jason Bateman skew his usual screwball comedy into a more sinister and compelling figure. It’ll make you question whether he’s simply lonely, or likely to kill you.

The awkward moments in Floyd and Carol’s marriage are hilarious, full of double-talk and silent pauses.

5. The Diplomat (Netflix)

Global diplomacy and union are at the core of political drama The Diplomat. And while the plot twists come at a steady rate, the marriage, and changing dynamics within it, between ambassador Kate Wyler (played by Keri Russell) and husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) is enough to keep you in a love-hate relationship with them both.

Check out the trailer for season two below:

Keri Russell is forging connections in The Diplomat. (Credit: YouTube)

What is The Diplomat about?

As the new ambassador to the United Kingdom, US diplomat Kate Wyler, played by Keri Russell, is out to prove her worth. But an international crisis looms, she will be forced to think outside the box to find a cohesive solution. Meanwhile, Kate is battling the shadow of her partner, Hal, an admired former diplomat, who is now playing the dutiful husband role. But as a legendary rogue, chaos abounds and their marriage is constantly evolving.

While The Diplomat is not based on a true story, it’s highly likely it takes inspiration from the unfolding events around the world.

Allison Janney, Rufus Sewell and Keri Russell bring star power to The Diplomat. (Credit: Netflix)

Why is The Diplomat worth watching?

Political tensions are rife at the moment, and no series taps into the sensitive entanglements of it all quite like The Diplomat. Amid growing conflict and personal gains, the drama series gives a fly-on-the-wall look at how conversations are developed, molded, created and broken when it comes to world issues.

Keri Russell is remarkable as the unkempt, crass and unruly ambassador, whose job (despite her demeanour) is to forge relationships. Her humour is her denial to conform to professional and societal expectations – and in doing so, she commands the attention of everyone in the room and us at home.

With a third season expected in October, it’s a great time to catch up.

6. Your Friends & Neighbours (Apple TV)

How do you pass up a cast that includes Jon Hamm, James Marsden, Amanda Peet and Olivia Munn? You don’t, and you’ll be rewarded with an addictive drama about money and murder.

Wealth and bad decisions collide in Your Friends & Neighbours season two. (Credit: YouTube)

What is Your Friends & Neighbours about?

In the first season of Your Friends & Neighbours, audiences were introduced to the wealthy families of Westmont Village, whose lives – and lies – were more stacked than their bank accounts. Coop, played by Jon Hamm, was part of it all, until he was unceremoniously fired and left with a pile of bills to pay. Desperate, he resorted to burglary, stealing from his neighbours who are none the wiser to his schemes.

But crime doesn’t always pay and he found himself the prime suspect to murder.

While all of that unfolded, season two brings in James Marsden as a mega-rich businessman who riled up the neighbours.

Olivia Munn, James Marsden and Jon Hamm in season two of Your Friends & Neighbours. (Credit: Apple TV)

Why is Your Friends & Neighbours worth watching?

The Uber-rich tend to get away with anything, so to watch one of them fall into despair brings a certain fish-out-of-water experience. There’s a certain level of absurdity to the storylines, all of which are intentional and contribute to the wild imaginations of those with money.

But strangely enough, underneath the designer clothing, the fast cars, pretty girls and elaborate events, there is a family man who simply wants to give his best to his children, no matter what it takes. But the question is: will giving his best bring out the worst in him?

7. Ponies (Binge)

The characters in this 1970s espionage thriller might be considered “invisible”, but the series certainly isn’t as it brings sass and sophistication to a CIA-style thriller.

Check out the trailer for Ponies below:

The CIA just got smarter. (Credit: YouTube)

What is Ponies about?

Set in 1970s Moscow, the series Ponies follows Bea (Emilia Clarke, Games of Thrones) and Twila (Hayley Lu Richardson, The White Lotus) as two “persons of no interest” — nicknamed Ponies — who work as secretaries in the American Embassy alongside their husbands. However, when both their husbands die under mysterious and suspicious circumstances, the pair find themselves becoming useful assets for the CIA.

In Bea’s case, it only seems like a natural fit. As the well-educated, Russian-speaking daughter of Soviet immigrants, she can easily use her skills to gather intelligence. Meanwhile, non-Russian speaking Twila may not be as educated as Bea, but her street smarts and fearless attitude proves to be equally as useful.

Can Bea and Twila solve a mystery the CIA can’t? (Credit: Binge)

Why is Ponies worth watching?

While Ponies isn’t based on a real story, it takes inspiration from the Cold War.

According to the series creators Susanna Fogel and David Iserson, Ponies is inspired by the general era in history. Using memoirs, declassified documents and chatting to locals, the pair got to work to create a story that was as believable as possible. and yes, spouses were often useful in gaining intelligence, making this drama all the more compelling.

8. Scarpetta (Prime Video)

For two decades, Patricia Cornwell has crafted some of the most compelling crime novels. Now, her main protagonist, Dr. Kay Scarpetta is getting the book-to-screen treatment.

Check out the trailer below:

Nicole Kidman brings the literary character to life in Scarpetta. (Credit: YouTube)

What is Scarpetta about?

Scarpetta brings two screen icons together for a thrilling new mystery based on Patricia Cornwell’s best-selling novels.

Nicole Kidman leads the cast as medical examiner Dr. Kay Scarpetta, the protagonist of Cornwell’s series, who returns home to investigate a grisly murder.

In doing so, viewers are taken on a dual narrative that explores her origins and her present-day challenges that include a fraught relationship with sister Dorothy Farinelli, played by Jamie-Lee Curtis. They both have secrets, but will they expose each other?

Amid Kay’s personal drama is an investigation that could unravel everything she’s every worked for. So ensues a complex and layered storyline that will have viewers hooked.

Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker and Ariana DeBose also star in the forensic Prime Video series.

Nicole and Jamie-Lee play sisters in Scarpetta. (Credit: Prime Video)

Why is Scarpetta worth watching?

Book purists may find the casting of Scarpetta a bit contentious but overall, the whodunnit mystery is enough to keep you seated. Jamie-Lee Curtis is a firecracker on screen, while Simon Baker brings intrigue as Kay’s husband. For anyone looking to play couch detective, Scarpetta is a great addition to the line-up.

9. His & Hers (Netflix)

A small-town murder and an estranged marriage. Who do you trust? It’s the perfect combination for a twisty thriller.

Check out the trailer below:

Tessa Thompson leads this taut thriller. (Credit: Netflix)

What is His & Hers about?

Based on Alice Feeney’s novel of the same name, His & Hers follows Anna (Tessa Thompson), a journalist who now lives as a recluse in Atlanta, Georgia. But when she hears about a murder in a nearby town, she can’t help but investigate.

Meanwhile, her estranged husband Jack (Jon Bernthal) is a detective and on the case. Their relationship is complicated, strained by a horrible event. But will this case draw them together, or bring up old wounds?

Tessa Thompson is a recluse journalist in His & hers. (Credit: Netflix)

Why is His & Hers worth watching?

If you’ve read the book, not everything is the same, so there’s surprises in store for everyone. There is a massive twist that will have viewers stunned and you can’t go past the performances from the two leading stars.

10. Steal (Prime Video)

Everyone has their own version of events. It all depends on who you believe in the British heist drama, Steal.

Watch the trailer here:

Sophie Turner stars in this edge-of-your-seat series. (Credit: Prime Video)

What is Steal about?

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner stars as Zara, an employee at a pension investment company in London. Her typical workday is harshly upended when a gang of armed criminals storm the building and force Zara and her colleagues to transfer $4 billion in people’s pension funds.

The scene plays out at high pace, the heist proving to be more dangerous than a simple bank transfer. But who did it and why?

There’s more to the heist than you think. (Credit: Prime Video)

Why is Steal worth watching?

By the end of the first episode, everything changes. Not everyone is who they seem, and the breakdown of the heist continues long after they scamper from the building. Steal is riveting from start to end and Sophie Turner is the compelling anchor holding it all together.

With plenty of TV to talk about, now’s the time to arrange that dinner party!