And the nominees for the 77th Emmy Awards are…

The nominees for the 2025 Emmy Awards have been announced and some may be surprised to know that Severance is taking the lead – but we’re certainly not.
Severance starring Adam Scott has been nominated for an incredible 27 awards, followed by Colin Farrell’s The Penguin with 24 nominations.
Harrison Ford has also received his first Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a comedy series for Apple TV’s Shrinking, starring Jason Segel.
However, the nominated television series and movies seem to be quite repetitive this year with some of the most popular programs dominating the awards. Such shows include the shows above plus The Bear, The White Lotus, The Pitt, and The Studio.
The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 15, 2025, with more details to come regarding times and where to watch. But for now, TV WEEK has listed all the nominees for the 2025 Emmy Awards below.
Best Drama Series
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Best Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do in the Shadows
Best Limited or Anthology Series
- Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
Best Television Movie
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- The Gorge
- Mountainhead
- Nonnas
- Rebel Ridge
Best Talk Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Best Scripted Variety Series
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Zach Cherry, Severance
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- James Marsden, Paradise
- Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- John Turturro, Severance
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Best Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
- Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
- Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
- Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
- Forest Whitaker, Andor
- Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Jane Alexander, Severance
- Gwendoline Christie, Severance
- Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
- Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us
- Merritt Wever, Severance
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Bryan Cranston, The Studio
- Dave Franco, The Studio
- Ron Howard, The Studio
- Anthony Mackie, The Studio
- Martin Scorsese, The Studio
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Olivia Colman, The Bear
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
- Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
- Robby Hoffman, Hacks
- Zoë Kravitz, The Studio
- Julianne Nicholson, Hacks
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy, Sirens
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
- Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
- Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
- Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Best Writing for a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks
- Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal
- Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
- Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio
- Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows
Best Writing for a Drama Series
- Dan Gilroy, Andor
- Joe Sachs, The Pitt
- R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt
- Dan Erickson, Severance
- Will Smith, Slow Horses
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror
- Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex
- Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin
- Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing
Best Directing for a Comedy Series
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks
- James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern
- Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
Best Directing for a Drama Series
- Janus Metz, Andor
- Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt
- John Wells, The Pitt
- Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance
- Ben Stiller, Severance
- Adam Randall, Slow Horses
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Philip Barantini, Adolescence
- Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex
- Helen Shaver, The Penguin
- Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin
- Nicole Kassell, Sirens
- Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day