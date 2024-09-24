In August 1989, Jose and Kitty Menedez were found murdered in the family room of their Beverly Hills mansion with their sons, Lyle and Erik found guilty of the crime years later.

This case gripped the United States in the 90s, and the Menendez brothers have returned to the spotlight following the release of the second instalment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Netflix series, Monster.

(Credit: Getty)

The ten-episode season has explored what the Menendez brothers did that fateful night, the trial that took over the 90s, and their final sentence.

However, a recent statement from Erik has viewers asking one question, is it a true recount?

Below we’ve detailed the murder, trial, sentencing and where the Menendez brothers are now. Continue scrolling to read.

August 20, 1989:

Police officers arrived at the disturbing scene after Lyle, who was 21 at the time, called 911. “Someone killed my parents,” he said, according to CBS News. Erik, who was 18, claimed they found their parents’ bodies upon arriving home.

(Credit: Getty)

Why did police officers suspect Lyle and Erik?

The police initially suspected mob involvement, until the brothers were spotted living lavishly with Rolex watches, real estate and business investments.

The authorities received a tip six months later – that there were recorded audiotapes of Erik confessing to the murder of his parents while in therapy, according to Time.com.

On March 8, 1990, Beverley Hills Police arrested Lyle with Erik surrendering at Los Angeles International Airports two days later.

Lyle and Erik’s Trial:

Viewers tuned in to watch live coverage of the Menendez brothers’ first trial which began on July 20, 1993. Lyle and Erik were tried together with separate juries to determine their sentences.

The Menendez defense team claimed the brothers killed their parents out of self-defense after the brothers claimed their belief that their parents intended to kill them that night in August 1989.

The brothers further testified they were abused by their parents. Lyle claimed his dad sexually abused him from ages 6 to 8, but Erik claimed his abuse never ended.

(Credit: Getty)

Friends and relatives testified for the defense regarding events of physical and emotional abuse.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor claimed money was their motive as the brothers allegedly spent a large quantity of their inheritance on luxury items, including cars, Rolex watch, $40,000 worth of clothing and $50,000 per year for a tennis coach according to Vanity Fair.

The prosecutor also addressed the fact Lyle and Erik purchased the weapons days before the murder, and therefore was premeditated.

Both juries were ultimately undecided on whether the brothers should be charged with manslaughter or murder, with the trial being declared a mistrial.

The retrial began in October 1995 with several adjustments made by Judge Stanly Weisberg, such as one jury, no live coverage of the proceeding, reduced testimony about sexual abuse claims, and prohibited the jury from voting on manslaughter charges instead of murder charges, according to Time.com.

What was Lyle and Erik Menendez sentence?

It took a few days for the jury to come to a decision, but Lyle and Erik Menendez were found guilty of first-degree murder, sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole.

(Credit: Getty)

Where are Erik and Lyle Menendez now?

With the brothers serving life sentences, it is highly unlikely the pair will leave prison – however, there have been efforts to overturn their convictions.

After 20 years apart, the pair were finally reunited in April 2018. Lyle was transferred to a housing unit at Richard J. Donovan in February 2018, with Erik moving into the same unit in April.

Despite their life in prison sentencing, the brothers found love. Erik married his pen pal, Tammi Ruth Saccoman in 1999, while Lyle married twice. He was first married to Anna Eriksson from 1996 to 2001 and rewed two years later to Rebecca Sneed.

Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch portraying Lyle and Kyle in Monsters. (Credit: Getty)

What have the brothers said about the Netflix documentary?

On September 20, 2024, Erik, now 53, released a statement on Facebook and claimed the series Monsters was a “dishonest portrayal” of the 1989 murder.

“I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show,” he said. “I can only believe they were done so on purpose.”

He also stated that the creator, Ryan “shapes his horrible narrative through vile and appealing character portrayals of Lyle and me… Is the truth not enough?”