The summer trip we’ve been waiting for is on its way as Tom Blyth and Emily Bader have been cast as the lead characters in the book-to-film adaptation, People We Meet on Vacation.

Romance book lovers jumped with joy upon the news that the internationally beloved novel, People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry would be created for on-screen enjoyment by Netflix.

As we wait for the story to be transformed from the page to screen, we’ve answered all your burning questions about the People We Meet on Vacation below. Continue scrolling to read.

What is the plot for People We Meet on Vacation?

The 2021 romance novel follows the story of Poppy (Emily Bader) and Alex (Tom Blyth) who couldn’t be more opposite – the former is free-spirited and outgoing while the latter is quiet and reserved.

The two became best friends after sharing a car ride home during freshman year in college. But life had other plans as Poppy moved to New York City and Alex remained in their small hometown of Ohio.

Poppy and Alex did, however, have one thing in common – the annual week-long trip. But after an incident on their last trip, they broke off contact.

Missing Alex, Poppy asks him for one last trip together, which he surprisingly agrees to.

Naturally, they fall into the ‘will they’ or ‘won’t they’ situation.

Who has been cast for People We Meet on Vacation?

After wooing The Hunger Games fans as young Coriolanus in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to see Tom Blyth in a romantic capacity. Emily Bader is no newbie to romance either after her brilliant role in Prime Video’s My Lady Jane.

Their chemistry will be off the charts and if the author approves, so do we!

Sarah Catherine Hook (left) and Jameela Jamil (right) (Credit: Getty)

“I watched their chemistry read four times in 12 hours and I loved it more every single time,” the author Emily told People. “The very first time I was laughing out loud, and I got so emotional by the end.”

Other cast members are listed below:

Sarah Catherine Hook (First Kill, upcoming third season of The White Lotus)

Jameela Jamil (The Good Place,Love at First Sight)

Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris)

Lukas Gage (You, Dead Boy Detectives)

When will People We Meet on Vacation be release?

Sadly, Netflix has not confirmed the release date of this rom-com. But watch this space for all the details.

Lukas Gage (left) and Lucien Laviscount (right) (Credit: Getty)

Where to buy People We Meet on Vacation?

If you’re one of those people who read the book before watching the movie, this one is for you.

People We Meet on Vacation is the perfect romance read for Australian summer, and it is available on Booktopia.