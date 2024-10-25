Our obsession with crime dramas isn’t slowing down any time soon – in fact, quite the opposite – and The Penguin is here to prove it.

The hit series, featuring Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell, is showcasing the appetite Aussies have for the genre as it soars to the top of the ratings and becomes the biggest new series on Binge.

“Our viewers are obsessed with watching crime and The Penguin is ranking as number 1 for fans, being the most watched new series of the year,” said Fiona King, marketing director at Binge.

Recent research from Ampere Analysis also reveals that crime and thriller shows are the most watched genre in Australia, overtaking sci-fi and fantasy in 2024 and dominating the streaming landscape.

But if you’re yet to join the bandwagon, you might be wondering what all the hype is about. So allow us to introduce you to The Penguin and everything you need to know before tuning in.

Image: Binge

What is The Penguin about?

The eight-episode DC Studios limited series continues filmmaker Matt Reeves’ Batman crime saga that began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman.

Developed by showrunner Lauren LeFranc, the series centres on Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobb, the character played by Farrell in the film, and picks up a week after where we left Gotham City in The Batman.

If you need a refresher, the city was left trying to recover from The Riddler’s terrorist attack, which flooded Gotham and saw underworld boss Carmine Falcone dead.

As a former lieutenant to Falcone, Cobb – otherwise known as the Penguin – is now one of several Gotham mobsters vying for power.

Image: Binge

Who is cast in The Penguin?

In addition to Farrell, the cast includes Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar, Michael Kelly as Johnny Viti, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maroni and Deirdre O’Connell as Francis Cobb.

Joining them are Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, James Madio as Milos Grapa, Scott Cohen as Luca Falcone, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone, Carmen Ejogo as Eve Karlo and Theo Rossi as Dr. Julian Rush.

Where can I watch The Penguin in Australia?

The Penguin is available to stream with all current episodes now on Binge. New episodes are dropping weekly until the finale airs in November.

Fans of the Batman universe can also catch up on films such as The Batman Begins and The Dark Knight now on Binge.

Stream The Penguin and more on Binge from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

