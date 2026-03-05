‘I’m not interested in perfect characters’: Simon Baker talks new role in Nicole Kidman’s Scarpetta

When it comes to the characters he portrays, the more flawed the better, says Simon Baker.

Case in point, his latest role, as Benton Wesley – the husband of Nicole Kidman’s forensic investigator Dr Kay Scarpetta – in new Prime Video crime-drama Scarpetta.

“I’m not interested in playing a character that isn’t flawed, because none of us are,” Simon tells TV WEEK.

The latest in the current trend of book-to-screen adaptations, Scarpetta brings to life Patricia Cornwell’s iconic literary character.

Nicole leads the cast as the renowned forensic pathologist, whose skill and intuition have solved many cases during her career. But one murder has continually plagued her and, 28 years later, could be her undoing.

Simon Baker hit the red carpet at the premiere of Scarpetta in New York on March 3. (Credit: Prime Video)

A game of chess

Beyond the case, Kay’s hiding her own secrets and complex family dynamics. Along with fellow Aussie Simon as her husband, Jamie Lee Curtis plays Kay’s sister Dorothy and Bobby Cannavale is her former police consultant, Pete Marino.

For Simon, 56, the joy of Scarpetta lay in navigating the complexities of these people.

“It’s less about chasing a criminal with a gun and more the psychology and chess game around it, while dealing with the relationships that are embroiled in it,” Simon tells us.

“Benton is a slower burn. He’s someone that sits back and observes. That’s been interesting to play energetically amongst the other actors.”

Simon stars as Benton Wesley – the husband of Nicole Kidman’s forensic pathologist Dr Kay Scarpetta – in the new six-part series. (Credit: Prime Video)

Not his first rodeo

The Tasmanian native is no stranger to TV adaptations, having starred in productions such as Boy Swallows Universe and The Devil Wears Prada.

He made his directorial debut in 2017 with his own adaptation of Tim Winton’s novel Breath, in which he starred as well as co-wrote and produced.

But the actor insists you can’t go into a project such as Scarpetta “looking over your shoulder” at the original work.

“I read the books to get an essence of the character but then I had to trust my instincts,” he says of the six-part series.

“You have to honour the books but, at a certain point, you have to leave them too, or you’ll stifle some great creativity.”

Also joining the cast is Jamie Lee Curtis, as Kay’s sister and Benton’s sister-in-law, Dorothy. (Credit: Prime Video)

Mother knows best!

Simon admits there’s a very real chance of some criticism from his own mother, Elizabeth Labberton!

As a dedicated fan of the Patricia Cornwell novels, Simon is bracing for his mum’s feedback upon watching the series.

“Mum has read all the books and is very excited about it – she’s been texting a lot,” he says with a smile.

“She hasn’t seen the show yet but I’m sure there will some [comment and criticism].”

With an all-star cast featuring Simon, Jamie, Nicole and Bobby Cannavale – together at the New York premiere – crime-drama Scarpetta makes for riveting viewing. (Credit: Prime Video)

Enticed by Nicole

After reading two of the scripts, Simon was intrigued. But it was Nicole who chased him to sign up for the show.

“I really wanted him to do it, that was the thing. I begged him,” Nicole says.

“We’ve just known each other forever. And that was apparent in the way we work. I feel so free with him, and I could touch him and hold him and laugh with him and fight with him and everything was just very natural.”

“I’m not an easy audience to win over,” Simon says with a small laugh. “But every aspect of this is so compelling. And you’re playing in a big sandbox [with such a high-profile cast]. Everyone engaged in the work to make it the best it could be.”

Career highlights

Reflecting on his long and varied career, Simon can pinpoint two roles of which he’s particularly proud.

“I’m a bit biased towards the film I made of Breath because of that experience. It was all consuming,” he says.

“But, as far as individual characters go, I’d have to say Robert Bell [the troubled father in Boy Swallows Universe].

The actor cites his TV WEEK Logie nominated role as troubled dad Robert Bell in Boy Swallows Universe as one of his favourite to date. (Credit: Netflix)

“I loved that character; he was really beautiful – I’m going to cry thinking about him.

“He was flawed, but so was everybody.”

Scarpetta is available March 11 on Prime Video.

