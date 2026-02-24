Inside Rose Byrne’s beautiful family life with Bobby Cannavale

For more than a decade, Rose Byrne has captivated audiences with her comedic timing and emotional depth on screen.

But away from film sets and red carpets, her most meaningful role is far from the spotlight: being a mother and partner.

(Credit: Getty)

ROSE BYRNE AND BOBBY CANNAVALE’S RELATIONSHIP

Rose has built a life with fellow actor Bobby Cannavale that is based on ambition, laughter and the chaos of raising children.

The pair met through mutual friends in 2012, and what began as a quiet introduction quickly grew into a lasting partnership. Over the years, they’ve collaborated creatively on screen and stage, but their greatest collaboration has been their family.

And though Rose and Bobby frequently refer to each other as “husband” and “wife,” they have never formally married. For them, the absence of a legal ceremony has never diminished the commitment they feel.

Rose has said she already considers them married in every way that matters – they simply haven’t made it to the courthouse!

(Credit: Getty)

ROSE BYRNE’S CHILDREN

Together, Rose and Bobby are parents to two sons: Rocco, born in 2016, and Rafael – affectionately called Rafa – who arrived in 2017. Bobby is also father to his adult son Jake from a previous marriage.

Rose has often admitted that motherhood transformed her in ways she never anticipated. She has spoken candidly about the steep learning curve of parenting, describing it as an ongoing education with no manual and no finish line.

Rather than presenting herself as someone who has it all figured out, she embraces the vulnerability of it.

She has joked that she has “no business” offering parenting advice because she’s still figuring it out herself.

“Oh, man, it is what it is,” she told MiNDFOOD in November 2018. “I’m always thinking I’m going to be on top of everything and I never am. I’m always completely overwhelmed. I have no business telling anyone how to do parenting. I’m totally learning on the job.”

For Rose, becoming a mother reshaped not only her daily routine but her entire perspective. Work remains important, but her priorities are clear: her children come first.

Raising two boys close in age has brought its share of joyful mayhem. Rose has acknowledged the constant juggle and the impossibility of ever feeling completely on top of things.

(Credit: Getty)

She often speaks about her sons with warmth and amusement, describing them as sweet, funny and unfazed by their parents’ fame.

Now 10 and eight, Rocco and Rafa are beginning to understand that their mum’s job occasionally involves glamorous gowns and awards ceremonies.

During this year’s awards season, Rose shared that her boys were excited to see her attend major events.

“They’re super cute,” she told 9honey on the BAFTAs red carpet in February 2026. “They’re excited and they’re really into it – in a healthy way – and then they move on, but they’re super cute and very cool about it.”

And in January, when Rose won a Golden Globe for her performance in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, she affectionately thanked Bobby during her acceptance speech – who was absent for a distinctly un-Hollywood reason.

Instead of attending the ceremony, he had travelled to New Jersey for a reptile expo in search of a bearded dragon for their family!

