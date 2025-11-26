Nicole Kidman leads new forensic thriller based on best-selling books

Prime Video has unveiled the first-look images for Scarpetta, its upcoming forensic crime thriller based on Patricia Cornwell’s globally bestselling Kay Scarpetta novels.

Patricia Cornwell’s novels helped define the forensic-crime genre long before shows like CSI and Bones. With more than 120 million books sold since 1990, the screen adaptation has been decades in the making, and now, fans officially have a premiere date and first look images.

Below, we break down everything viewers in Australia need to know: what Scarpetta is about, the books behind it, the cast, release details, and how to watch it.

(Credit: Prime Video)

What is Scarpetta about?

Prime Video’s new series brings Patricia Cornwell’s iconic medical examiner to life with Nicole Kidman stepping into the role of Dr. Kay Scarpetta, a meticulous and unflinching forensic pathologist. The show blends crime investigation with psychological drama, exploring the emotional cost of pursuing justice.

According to Prime Video, Scarpetta is “determined to serve as the voice of the victims” as she confronts a serial killer and revisits a pivotal case from nearly three decades earlier. The story unfolds across two timelines, tracking Scarpetta’s early career in the late 1990s and her modern-day return to her hometown, where a brutal new crime awaits.

The series also dives into the character’s complicated personal life, including her strained relationship with her sister, played by Jamie Lee Curtis.

Which books is Scarpetta based on?

While Prime Video has not announced which specific titles inspired Season 1, the series draws from Patricia Cornwell’s long-running Kay Scarpetta novels, a franchise that began in 1990 with Postmortem. The books follow Scarpetta’s work as a chief medical examiner and her involvement in high-stakes investigations, often accompanied by detective Pete Marino, FBI profiler Benton Wesley, and her prodigy niece Lucy.

With its dual-timeline structure, the show appears to pull from multiple points in the series’ chronology rather than adapting a single novel.

(Credit: Prime Video)

Who Is in the Scarpetta Cast?

Scarpetta features an award-winning ensemble that spans both present-day and past versions of key characters. The cast includes:

Nicole Kidman as Dr. Kay Scarpetta

as Dr. Kay Scarpetta Jamie Lee Curtis as Dorothy Farinelli, Scarpetta’s sister

as Dorothy Farinelli, Scarpetta’s sister Bobby Cannavale as Detective Pete Marino

as Detective Pete Marino Simon Baker as Benton Wesley, FBI profiler

as Benton Wesley, FBI profiler Ariana DeBose as Lucy, Scarpetta’s tech-savvy niece

as Lucy, Scarpetta’s tech-savvy niece Rosy McEwen as young Scarpetta

as young Scarpetta Amanda Righetti as young Dorothy

as young Dorothy Jake Cannavale as young Marino

as young Marino Hunter Parrish as young Benton

Behind the camera, the series is helmed by Emmy-nominated writer and showrunner Liz Sarnoff (Barry, Lost) and includes several episodes directed by David Gordon Green.

(Credit: Prime Video)

When does Scarpetta come out?

Prime Video has confirmed that Scarpetta will premiere March 11, 2026.

The series will be available globally, including in Australia, on launch day.

Where can you watch Scarpetta in Australia?

Australian viewers can watch Scarpetta exclusively on Prime Video as part of a standard subscription. Episodes will drop simultaneously with the worldwide release.

Stream Scarpetta on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial.

