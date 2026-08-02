Beyond Summer Bay: How Philippa Northeast found her voice in My Brilliant Career

Since Philippa Northeast took on the breakout role of Evelyn MacGuire in Home and Away in 2013, TV WEEK has been along for the whole of her career journey – and, you might say, it’s shaping up to be a brilliant one!

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As we sit down to discuss My Brilliant Career, the mini-series based on Miles Franklin’s beloved 1901 novel and the famous 1979 film starring Judy Davis and Sam Neill, there’s added reason to celebrate. Philippa is nominated for her first TV WEEK Logie Award for her role in The Family Next Door.

Philippa played a struggling mother in The Family Next Door. (Credit: ABC)

Philippa Northeast on her first Logie nomination

“It came as such a surprise to me and I’m proud of the team,” says Philippa, 31, of the ABC drama in which she plays a mother struggling to connect with her children. She heard the Logies news as she entered rehearsals for her stage production of Uncle Vanya, in which she stars alongside fellow nominee Daniel Henshall.

“Dan announced it to everyone and we had a huge hug,” she recalls. “I was excited for both of us and said, ‘Dan’s nominated too!’ but he just kept saying: ‘It’s Philippa’s first nomination. We’ve got to make a moment of this!’”

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It might be her first nomination, but it’s unlikely to be the last. In My Brilliant Career, Philippa showcases her versatility as Sybylla Melvyn, a spirited woman defying the conventions of 1900s Australia. Determined to become a writer, she resists societal expectations to marry, instead pursuing a path of independence.

Matters are complicated by the arrival of jackaroo Frank Hawden (Jake Dunn) and the wealthy Harry Beecham (Slow Horses’ Christopher Chung), who unexpectedly capture Sybylla’s heart.

The brilliance of My Brilliant Career

Filmed in South Australia, the series immersed Philippa in Sybylla’s world through rich locations, sets and costumes.

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“The moment I put on the hand-made corset, I could feel her fighting against the expectations aesthetically of what she had to wear and what it represented,” she explains. “We had around 40 people in the costume department.”

When we point out it’s a world away from Summer Bay, she jokingly adds: “Definitely a few more layers! At one point, I had five skirts on, whereas in Summer Bay I might’ve just had bathers!”

Phillipa and Jake Dunn in My Brilliant Career. (Credit: Ian Routledge/Netflix)

To portray Sybylla’s rebellious spirit, Philippa says, was a lesson in discipline. “There were a lot of things that I had to do to meet her output mentally and physically – because she’s an ambitious teenage woman,” she says.

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“Simple things, like making sure I had a good sleep, eating the right foods, fuelling my body in the right way. For the horse-riding component, the same horses that were in Territory [Netflix’s 2024 neo-Western series] were also in this, so I’d had some practice.”

Philippa found fame as Evelyn in Home and Away. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The legacy of Sam Neill

In light of Sam Neill’s recent death, Philippa says she reached out to co-star Kate Mulvany, who plays Augusta Beecham and worked alongside Sam on The Twelve. “She was dear friends with him,” she says, adding that Sam was aware of the series and passed his blessings on to cast and crew via Kate.

“Chris got a message from Sam saying: ‘You’re the next Harry Beecham; I’m with you the whole way.’ He was so supportive and had this reputation as a mentor; a lot of people had a connection to him.”

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Christopher Chung and Phillipa Northeast in My Brilliant Career. (Image: Netflix)

As far as careers go, Philippa knows the path she’s chosen isn’t easy. But My Brilliant Career feels like vindication. When Miles Franklin submitted the novel back in 1901, the title ended with a question mark. It was removed from the published book, but Philippa feels it’s a metaphor for overcoming her own doubt.

“It’s made me a bit emotional,” she says. “I started on H&A at such a young age and I was so fortunate. But I didn’t have a classic drama-school training, so there’s always been a part of me trying to catch up and prove I am an actor.

“Sybylla has taught me I am a creative and should follow that path however I can. It has removed the question mark in my own mind.”

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My Brilliant Career is available August 13 on Netflix

The TV WEEK Logie Awards airs August 16 on Channel Seven and 7plus

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