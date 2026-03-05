Jamie Lee Curtis reveals The Bear to end with Season 5

The Bear star Jamie Lee Curtis has confirmed that the Emmy-winning workplace drama will come to a close with its upcoming fifth season.

Starring Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, the series follows the acclaimed and ambitious New York chef as he returns to his hometown of Chicago. Following the death of his brother Michael (Jon Bernthal), he takes over the kitchen of his Italian beef sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, aka “The Beef”.

But with the shop, he also inherits his brother’s mounting debts and difficult staff – all of which he eventually overcomes as he converts the rundown premises into a bustling fine-dining restaurant called The Bear.

The Bear – starring Jeremy Allen White – has been confirmed as ending with its upcoming fifth season. (Credit: Disney+)

Is The Bear ending with Season 5?

On February 18, Jamie – who joined the show in Season 2 as Donna Berzatto, the mother of Carmy, Mikey and Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto (Abby Elliott) – posted a photo on Instagram.

The image was of the star with her on-screen daughter, the pair sharing a sweet embrace. But it was her caption that got people’s attention.

“FINISHED STRONG! Surrounded by an extraordinary crew and group of writers and producers and scene partners on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we have all fallen in love with. Got to finish it out with my baby Berzatto bear,” she wrote.

According to many, it wasn’t yet public news that Season 5 would be the show’s last, leading to much online chatter.

Jamie Lee Curtis shared this photo with on-screen daughter Abby Elliott as she revealed she had wrapped filming on the final season of the hit show – to the surprise of many! (Credit: Jamie Lee Curtis/Instagram)

Speaking with Access Hollywood at the New York premiere of her new series Scarpetta on March 3, the Oscar winner said she was confused by the reaction to her post. She insisted that everybody already knew the show was ending.

“But everybody’s confirmed the show is ending. I don’t understand why that’s such a [big deal],” she said.

“Unless I’m gonna get a call from all the people saying, ‘You just told [everyone],’ I think everybody understood that it was the last season of the show. If it isn’t, then I’ve completely blown it.”

The following day, Deadline confirmed the news.

For four seasons, viewers have been enthralled by the intense workplace drama, centred around Chicago restaurant The Bear – formerly The Beef. (Credit: Disney+)

How did Season 4 of The Bear end?

Seeing how Season 4 of the hit series came to a close, it shouldn’t have come as a surprise that Season 5 would be its last.

The season concluded with Carmy signing over his stake in the business to Sydney “Syd” Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Sugar. He informed them that he’s leaving.

And not to take up a gig in another restaurant – he’s bowing out of the game altogether.

Jeremy previously revealed that creator and director Chris Storer had originally intended to end the show with Season 4. However, in July 2025 the series was renewed. Season 5 is expected to air mid-year.

Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Sugar are now in control of the restaurant after Carmy (Jeremy) signed away his shares in the business at the end of Season 4. (Credit: Disney+)

What will Season 5 of The Bear be about?

With Carmy announcing his retirement at the end of Season 4, there are plenty of loose ends to tie up in the fifth and final season of The Bear.

Though no storyline has been confirmed as of yet, we would expect to see the plot centred around Syd, Richie and Sugar as they take over the reins of the restaurant.

Additionally, we hope it will follow Carmy as he embarks on this new chapter of his life, establishing a new identity away from the culinary world he’s so long been entwined with.

Viewers have long been shipping a romance between Sydney “Syd” Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Carmy. (Credit: Disney+)

Who is returning for Season 5 of The Bear?

The usual suspects are all expected to return for Season 5 of The Bear.

This includes Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Jon Bernthal and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Lionel Boyce (Marcus), Liza Colón-Zayas (Tina Marrero), Matty Matheson (Neil Fak), Oliver Platt (Uncle Jimmy) and Gillian Jacobs (Tiffany Jerimovich) will also surely appear.

Is there a trailer for Season 5 of The Bear?

Unfortunately, there isn’t a trailer for Season 5 of The Bear just yet.

While we wait, you can catch up on the Season 4 action with the below trailer.

When can I watch Season 5 of The Bear?

Season 5 of The Bear is yet to receive an official premiere date.

If previous seasons are any indication, though, we can expect it to air sometime around the end of June.

When it does air, it will be available exclusively on Disney+.

Stay tuned for updates!

