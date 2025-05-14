Masterchef meets The Sopranos in The Bear, and it’s exactly why you need to watch it

Running a grimy sandwich joint is no easy feat. Opening up a new restaurant, however, is even harder as we learnt in season three of The Bear.

While season one found its cult following with the show’s lead, Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), as he inherits his brother’s sandwich shop following his death, seasons two and three reach new heights as he attempts the unthinkable: turn the family-owned restaurant into a next-level spot.

Showcasing the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership while introducing strong-willed and colourful kitchen staff, not to mention the ins and outs of strained familial relationships, the audience gets a real taste of the highs and lows of working in hospitality.

And, fans will be pleased to know The Bear is returning for a fourth season. Here, we gather all the details of the hit show, including where to stream it.

The Bear has been renewed for a fourth season. (Credit: FX/Disney)

Where can I watch The Bear in Australia?

You can stream all seasons of The Bear now on Disney+ in Australia.

Season four will also be available on the streaming service when it airs on June 26, 2025.

Who is cast in The Bear?

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Carmy’s cousin ‘Richie’, Ayo Edebiri as sous chef Sydney, and Abby Elliott as Carmy’s sister ‘Sugar’.

Joining them in recurring roles as kitchen staff are Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina, Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim and Matty Matheson as ‘Fak’.

The series has gained a cult following. (Credit: FX/Disney)

Why is The Bear series so popular?

Having racked up numerous awards, including being honoured as an AFI TV Program of the Year, as well as a WGA Award, PGA Award, Film Independent Spirit Award, American Cinema Editors Award and ACE Eddie Award for its first season and two Emmy Award nominations for its second, the critically acclaimed series is popular for many reasons.

For starters, there are no filters in The Bear. What you see is what you get, and what you get is total and utter chaos fuelled by dysfunctional relationships and even more dysfunctional people – yet rooting for them all the same.

“The entire time I felt like I was watching Masterchef, The Sopranos and Gilmore Girls at the same time. It’s so dynamic, so expressive, without any fillers, no-nonsense, everything said and done had a purpose,” said one reviewer on Reddit.

“It’s a family/friendship drama, a comedy, an uplifting story and a culinary show all at the same time. And it works.”

