We’re about to see Jeremy Allen White as we’ve never seen him before.

The 34-year-old actor is starring as the legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

The film is written and directed by Scott Cooper and it’s an adaptation of Warren Zanes’ 2023 biography of the same name. It follows a young Springsteen, and his manager Jon Landau (Succession’s Jeremy Strong) as the rocker records his sixth and seminal album Nebraska in 1982.

“Making Springsteen was deeply moving as it allowed me to step inside the soul of an artist I’ve long admired – and to witness, up close, the vulnerability and strength behind his music. The experience felt like a journey through memory, myth and truth,” Scott said in a statement.

“And more than anything, it was a privilege to translate that raw emotional honesty to the screen, and in doing so, it changed me. I cannot thank Bruce and Jon Landau enough for allowing me to tell their story.”

Speaking to reporters after the 2024 Emmy awards, Jeremy Allen White said Bruce Springsteen has been there supporting him during every step of the process.

“[The support] has made this whole process, I think, such an extra joy that we have his support and Jon Landau — his manager’s — support, who has a large role in the film as well. So I feel really lucky,” Jeremy said.

Here’s everything we know about Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere:

Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong in Deliver Me From Nowhere. Credit: 20th Century Studios.

WHAT IS DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE ABOUT?

The film follows The Boss as he records the songs for Nebraska acoustically in his bedroom in Colts Neck, New Jersey. A noticeable change of pace to his previous albums, Nebraska was a quieter and more personal album for the rock legend.

The trailer, which was released on June 19, shows Jeremy as Bruce laying down some of those tracks and his determination to make the music he wants to, rather than focus on commercial success.

“This is not about the charts,” says Jeremy Strong, playing Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau in the trailer. “This is about Bruce Springsteen.”

“When Bruce was little, he had a hole in the floor of his bedroom. The floor, it’s supposed to be solid. You’re supposed to be able to stand on it. Bruce didn’t have that,” he continues.

“Bruce is a repairman, and what he’s doing with this album is he’s repairing that hole in his floor, he’s repairing the hole in himself, and once he’s done that, he’s going to repair the entire world.”

The trailer also features black-and-white flashbacks to Bruce’s younger days, with Stephen Graham and Gaby Hoffman playing his parents.

WHO IS STARRING IN DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE?

Apart from the two Jeremys, the film also stars Adolescence’s Stephen Graham as Bruce’s late father, Douglas “Dutch” Springsteen, Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan, Australian actor Odessa Young as the musician’s love interest Faye, Johnny Cannizzaro as E Street Band member Steve Van Zandt, and Matthew Anthony Pellicano as Bruce as a child.

Speaking to Soundtracking with Edith Bowman in March, Stephen said he received the “most gorgeous texts” from Bruce shortly after filming wrapped up.

“I’m racing to get to the airport, and I got this text, and it was so beautiful,” shared the 51-year-old actor. “It just said, ‘Better than any award that I could ever receive in my life’.”

“And his text just said, ‘Thank you so much,’ ” the actor continued. ” ‘You know, my father passed away a while ago and I felt like I saw him today and thank you for giving me that memory.’ ”

“It was beautiful. You couldn’t ask for anything more, you know, to share that with someone was gorgeous. He’s a lovely man.”

HOW DID JEREMY ALLEN WHITE PREPARE FOR THE ROLE?

To prepare for the role, Jeremy worked with a team of voice trainers and musical coaches, and watched hundreds of hours of Bruce Springsteen performing, to capture the singer’s characteristic New Jersey rasp and iconic stage moves.

“I’m really lucky that there’s sort of a team of folks now in place to help young actors portray rock stars. I’ve got a really talented group of people helping me train vocally, musically, to get ready for this thing,” he told GQ magazine last year.

“There’s just so much footage,” he continued. “It’s really great to go down a YouTube rabbit hole and find him at all these different periods in his life and be able to listen to his speaking voice as well as his singing voice. It’s been really fun preparing.”

Credit: 20th Century Studios.

WHAT HAS BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN SAID ABOUT THE BIOPIC?

Bruce Springsteen has been really supportive of the film throughout the entire process. When filming began in October 2023, he visited the set and was photographed alongside White. In January of this year, he visited the set again and was snapped with Jeremy and Matthew Anthony Pellicano, the young actor who plays Bruce as a child.

“He sings well, he sings very well,” Bruce told E Street Radio recently. “Jeremy Strong and Odessa Young, you know, it’s a tremendous cast of people. They cast the film beautifully, so it’s very exciting.”

“He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognise and he’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun,” he added.

IS THERE A TRAILER FOR DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE?

There is! The trailer was released in June and it’s given us our first glimpse of Jeremy Allen White as The Boss and Jeremy Strong as his manager.

WHEN WILL DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE BE RELEASED?

The film is expected to be released in cinemas worldwide in 24 October 24 2025, making it a major contender for next year’s Oscars.

