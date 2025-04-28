Released in 2006, The Devil Wears Prada not only became one of the most iconic movies of the early 2000s, but it also skyrocketed the careers of Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

Now, more than 18 years after it hit screens, it’s been revealed that a sequel is officially in the works! Plus, original cast members are rumoured to be returning…

Miranda Priestly is reportedly returning to our screens. (Image: Disney Plus)

According to Puck News, a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is in the early stages of development at Disney.

Whilst there hasn’t been confirmation about who of the original cast will be reprising their roles in the upcoming film, reports allege that Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt will be joining the project.

The news of the sequel comes after a 2022 interview with Anne Hathaway where she told The View that she didn’t think it would be possible.

“I don’t know if there can be [a sequel],” she said. “I just think that movie was in a different era. Now everything’s gone so digital and that movie is centred around the concept of producing a physical thing and it’s just, it’s just very different.”

Streep, Hathaway and Blunt at the 2024 SAG Awards. (Image: Getty)

The original The Devil Wears Prada film was a huge success, both at the box office and on the awards circuit. The movie grossed US$326.7 million worldwide, as well as earned leading actress Meryl Streep, a.k.a Miranda Priestly, a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination.

The film is based on a 2003 novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, and follows Andy Sachs, a young woman who moves to New York City to become a writer, but instead finds herself as an assistant to the “tyrannical editor-in-chief of a major fashion magazine”, Runway.

The Devil Wears Prada became a cult classic, and in the years following its release, fans have wondered and speculated about a potential sequel.

The three main actresses, Streep, Hathaway and Blunt, have also kept the film in the public eye, even recently appearing on stage at the 2024 SAG Awards in February, where they performed a short skit in reference to their characters.

Variety allege that the storyline for the sequel will follow “[Miranda] Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”

The script is being written by Aline Brosh McKenna, who was the screenwriter of the original film as well as countless other blockbusters such as 27 Dresses, Laws of Attraction and Morning Glory.

In addition, the film’s original director, David Frankel, and original producer, Wendy Finerman, are also in talks to return for the highly anticipated second instalment.

Some of the cast at the premiere in 2006. (Image: Getty)

To refresh your memory, the original cast also featured Stanley Tucci, Simon Baker, Adrian Grenier, Gisele Bundchen, Tracie Thoms, Rich Sommers and Daniel Sunjata.

So, who will we see return for the highly anticipated sequel? Only time will tell…

Watch this space for updates as more information becomes available.

