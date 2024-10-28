Congratulations are in order for Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who is pregnant!

This is Gisele and boyfriend Joaquim Valente’s, 45, first baby together.

Gisele Bundchen is pregnant. (Credit: Getty)

A source close to the 44-year-old confirmed the news to PEOPLE Magazine.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” the insider shared.

This will be Gisele Bundchen’s third child, as she shares son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady.

Joaquim was Gisele’s Jiu-Jitsu instructor, and the couple have been linked since late 2022.

The supermodel originally denied there was any romantic relationship between the pair, and it remained strictly platonic for many months.

However, in March 2024, Gisele confirmed that things had progressed for the couple.

“This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first,” she told The New York Times. “It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent.”

A source also told PEOPLE at the time, “They have been dating since June. They’re taking it slow. They started out as great friends first. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other.”

She shares two children with ex-husband Tom Brady. (Credit: Instagram)

Earlier this year, an insider revealed that Gisele had “blossomed” since her split from NFL star Tom Brady.

“She is secure and happy, and so busy with her life that she doesn’t have time to dwell on the negatives out there,” the source told PEOPLE.

The former couple divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

