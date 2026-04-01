Something Very Bad Is About To Happen’s shock ending, explained

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is a brand-new horror series on Netflix that even people who have previously declared they hate the genre can’t look away from.

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The eight-part series stars Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six) and Adam DiMarco (The White Lotus), and includes powerful performances from the likes of Gus Birney (The Mist) and Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight).

Jennifer Jason Leigh and Ted Lavine play Nicky’s kooky parents. (Credit: Netflix)

On top of the stellar cast, the series is executive produced by none other than Stranger Things’ The Duffer Brothers, and directed by Weronika Tofilska of the cult series Baby Reindeer.

So what is the spooky series taking the internet by storm about?

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What Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is about

When Rachel (Camila Morrone), a young woman who lost her mother at birth, and her partner Nicky (Adam DiMarco) decide to get married, they think something small – with just his family at their snow-capped lodge – would be ideal for the understated couple.

But when Rachel arrives, things quickly take a sinister turn. Scary stories from her new siblings-in-law, strange noises in the night, visits from a bizarre man ominously asking if she’s sure her fiancé is “the one”, and a straw bride hanging in the forest all make her fear that her new family might be trying to kill her.

Spoiler alert – they aren’t.

Nicky’s erratic pre wedding behaviour makes Rachel very uncomfortable. (Credit: Netflix)

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Rachel is actually carrying a centuries-old curse that haunts her and her family on their wedding day. It began when a woman made a deal with Death to bring back the man she loved. Death agreed – but only if the woman truly believed he was her soulmate. In return, her descendants were cursed to face the same fate: find their soulmate and marry them, or die by sunset on their wedding day.

So what are the options?

If Nicky is her soulmate – she lives. If he isn’t – she dies. And if she chooses not to go through with the wedding, she survives… but the curse transfers to Nicky and his family. In that case, she becomes immortal and is forced to witness every wedding in his bloodline until someone breaks it.

Rachel must choose between blind faith, saving herself or saving Nicky’s bloodline. (Credit: Netflix)

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And how does she know all of this?

The creepy old man is actually The Witness – tied to her family ever since he transferred the curse to her family hundreds of years ago.

As the week-long lead-up to the wedding unfolds, Rachel must figure out how to save herself – and Nicky’s entire family – from eternal doom.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen finale explained

In the tense finale – the wedding day – a shocking twist changes everything.

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After being rattled by the revelation that his mother had an affair and his parents’ “perfect” marriage isn’t what it seems, Nicky suddenly decides he doesn’t want to go through with the wedding.

Nicky’s doubts could kill everyone. (Credit: Netflix)

With time running out before sundown, Rachel is furious. If they don’t get married, she either dies or his entire family becomes cursed – so either way, they need to go through with it and hope they are soulmates.

As they argue, Nicky confesses he never truly believed the curse was real – despite telling Rachel he did.

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That’s when everything shifts.

Rachel realises she doesn’t want to die for someone who doesn’t believe her. In that moment, she knows Nicky isn’t her soulmate – and she refuses to go through with the wedding.

As the sun sets, the curse takes hold. Members of Nicky’s bloodline at the ceremony – which now includes almost the entire extended family thanks to some enthusiastic over-inviting – begin bleeding from their orifices and dying. What they didn’t realise is that the curse affects all living members of his family who are not married to their soulmate – not just future generations.

Rachel walks towards her fate. (Credit: Netflix)

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In a desperate last attempt, Nicky – now fully believing the curse – forces a ring onto Rachel’s finger and recites his vows, as she had already said hers earlier, the ceremony is complete. They are married.

But it’s too late. Despite Nicky’s hopes, the bloodshed doesn’t stop.

Nicky survives because he truly believes Rachel is his soulmate. But Rachel, now certain he isn’t hers, dies – only to come back to life as The Witness.

She is now bound to an eternity of watching his bloodline fall in love, marry… and risk death at the altar.

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Now immortal, Rachel has an eternity of horrors ahead of her. (Credit: Netflix)

As she leaves the blood-soaked lodge for the final time, she sees a sign from The Witness – the words “your turn” written in blood beside his dead body.

On her way out, she warns Nicky’s nephew: “Be really careful who you choose to marry,” before driving off in a janky ute with “Just married” scrawled across the back.

Is this her second chance at breaking the curse?

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Let’s hope so – because even though nothing has been confirmed… we NEED a season two!

Stream the series on Netflix now.

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