We finally know where The White Lotus season 4 is being filmed and let’s just say it’s très bien

For the last three seasons, The White Lotus has shown us some of the most beautiful locations and hotels that the world has to offer.

We’ve seen the jungle of Koh Samui, the picturesque coastlines of Sicily and the stunning beaches of Hawaii. Thankfully, the gorgeous locations are set to continue in The White Lotus season four.

Say hello to a beautiful new season! (Image: HBO)

Where is The White Lotus season 4 being filmed?

According to Variety, The White Lotus season four reportedly being shot in Paris and the French Riviera. Tres bien, no?

While it hasn’t been confirmed by series creator Mike White or HBO just yet, the publication reported that the anthology series will be mainly shooting in the countryside of the French Riviera, with some plot points taking place in Paris.

For the last three seasons, The White Lotus has been shot at hotels owned by the Four Seasons thanks to a marketing partnership. However, this partnership has reportedly ended before season four kicked off. As a result, it’s anyone’s guess at which hotels will feature in the upcoming series.

Could it be filmed at the Chateau Saint-Martin, a luxury hotel in Vence on the Cote d’Azur? (Photo by Slim Aarons/Getty Images) Or perhaps the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes? (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Previously, White has hinted that he wanted to move away from the beach for season four.

““For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular,” he told Deadline back in April. “But there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels.”

Who has been cast in The White Lotus season 4?

With filming yet to kick off, we still don’t know for sure who has been cast in the beloved drama series. However, that hasn’t stopped the stars from The White Lotus season three from speculating who might reappear. According to the cast, Jon Gries’ character Greg/Gary will return — especially after appearing in seasons one to three already.

“Jon is like the barnacle of The White Lotus ship, he stays around,” Natasha Rothwell, who plays Belinda, told The Hollywood Reporter.

However, Jon isn’t so sure. After all, he says his character was originally intended to be killed off in season one before White changed his mind.

“There’s no trying to predict anything Mike White does,” he says. “Yes, I would love to come back. But does the book on Greg seem like it’s complete? I can’t tell you.”

Will we ever find out Greg / Gary’s real story? (Image: HBO)

Meanwhile, fans are convinced that Rothwell’s Belinda and her son Zion (Nicholas Duvernay) have some unfinished business after the season three finale.

“I feel like Belinda is everyone and everyone is Belinda and so, maybe, selfishly, they want to be a part of it, through me,” Rothwell says.

Plus, White has tossed around the idea of doing an “all-star” season with exclusively favourite characters from previous season.

“I’d love to do that,” White told The Hollywood Reporter.

“They could get all the douche guys in one hotel together,” Patrick Swarzenegger added. “Mike said that one day when we were on set, he was like, ‘Oh my God, it’d be so good to get you, Jake Lacy and Theo James in the same room.’”

We want to see what happens to these two! (Image: HBO)

When is The White Lotus season 4 coming out?

HBO and Mike White haven’t announced a release date for The White Lotus season four just yet. However, the new season is reportedly set to drop somewhere between late 2026 and early 2027.

Time to binge-watch seasons one to three, if you ask us!

Is there a trailer for The White Lotus season 4?

Sadly, no! Filming hasn’t even kicked off yet so it’ll be a little while until he have a trailer on our screens.

To catch up on seasons one to three of The White Lotus, head to HBO Max.

