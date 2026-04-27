The White Lotus season 4 drama: Helena Bonham Carter walks just 9 days into filming

The White Lotus season four has just started filming in the idyllic mountains of the French Riviera.

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Despite sounding like an ideal place to earn a pay check, it seems that Helena Bonham Carter — one of the seasons biggest stars confirmed for the upcoming season — has walked off set, leaving the show after just nine days of filming.

According to a statement from an HBO spokesperson obtained by E! News, the Harry Potter will no longer star in the show.

“With filming just underway on season four of The White Lotus, it had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set,” an HBO spokesperson explained.

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“The role has subsequently been rethought, is being rewritten and will be recast in the coming weeks.”

The spokesperson reportedly noted that Mike, along with his entire team and the HBO network, are “saddened” to no longer work with Bonham Carter on the series, noting that they continue to be “ardent fans” who “very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon.”

For fans of the series, it’s a big blow — especially when Bonham Carter was expected to play a leading role in the upcoming series akin to roles played by Parker Posey and Jennifer Coolidge in previous seasons.

Jennifer Coolidge played the iconic character of Tanya McQuoid in the first two seasons of the series. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) Parker Posey delighted audiences as Victoria Ratliff in season three. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images for Four Seasons)

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While it’s sad to see such an icon leave the set, we can’t wait to see who will fill her (rather large) shoes in The White Lotus season four.

You can watch seasons one to three of The White Lotus on HBO Max.

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