There’s nothing we love more than bundling up on the weekend with our favourite snacks and hitting play on the show we’re obsessing over.

And luckily, there’s one streaming platform delivering episodes in spades from all the shows we can’t get enough of—The White Lotus, we’re looking at you—and that’s Binge.

But if you’re one of the few yet to sign up for Binge, let us highlight all the reasons why you’ll want to join (sooner rather than later).

How much is a Binge subscription in Australia?

Binge has just announced an unbelievable deal for new and returning customers, where you can stream all your favourites for just $4.99 per month for 12 months. That’s down from $10 per month for a basic subscription.

With this offer, you’ll get access to some of the world’s biggest shows, including The Day of the Jackal and The White Lotus, plus Aussie hits like Colin from Accounts and Selling Houses Australia.

And that’s not all—you can also enjoy blockbuster movies, lifestyle content, live news, music channels, and top-tier Aussie sports, including AFL, NRL, netball, and more.

But you’ll want to be quick because this special deal is only available until March 31. Sign up now here to redeem it.

Image: Binge

The best shows to watch on Binge

There’s no better time to jump on this deal, with March bringing fresh must-watch content to Binge, including:

The Last Anniversary

Seasons: 1

Starring: Teresa Palmer, Miranda Richardson, Danielle Macdonald

Based on Liane Moriarty’s best-selling novel, this gripping Australian mystery-drama unfolds on the intriguing Scribbly Gum Island—known for the decades-old disappearance of a young couple. But beneath the island’s charm, three generations of women grapple with secrets of their own.

Selling Houses Australia

Seasons: 17

Starring: Andrew Winter, Wendy Moore, Dennis Scott

Hosted by real estate expert Andrew Winter, alongside interior design guru Wendy Moore and landscape designer Dennis Scott, this beloved property makeover show returns for a 17th season to take on even more challenging homes, and giving them jaw-dropping transformations to help them shine in the market.

Image: Binge

Along with exciting new releases, you can also catch up on the hottest shows everyone’s talking about right now, including:

The White Lotus

Seasons: 3

Starring: Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger

Mike White’s Emmy-winning series is back for season three, set in an exclusive Thai resort where new characters, secrets, and someone’s inevitable death await. With a star-studded ensemble cast, this season promises to be another unforgettable ride.

The Real Housewives of Sydney

Seasons: 3

Starring: Krissy Marsh, Terry Biviano, Victoria Montano, Caroline Gaultier, Sally Obermeder, Dr Kate Adams, Nicolle O’Neil, Martine Chippendale

After last season’s jaw-dropping finale, The Real Housewives of Sydney is back and bringing more glitz, glamour, and drama than ever. From lavish getaways to high-society events, the stakes are higher, the tensions are hotter, and the friendships are tested like never before

