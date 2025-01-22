The Real Housewives of Sydney is returning with a highly anticipated third season with all new drama, luxury getaways and even a brand-new housewife.

With the glitz and glamour offered only in The Real Housewives, it’s no surprise countless iterations across the globe have been massively successful.

(Credit: Binge)

The second season of RHOS aired back in 2023, with an explosive season finale. Now, viewers will pick up where we left off.

In the official announcement from Binge, the new season will test “the bonds of sisterhood.” So, what do we know about The Real Housewives of Sydney season three? We answer all your burning questions below.

When does The Real Housewives of Sydney season three premiere?

Streaming giant, Binge has confirmed the new season of RHOS will premiere on Tuesday February 25, 2025 at 1:30pm AEDT. Following its premiere, episodes will then be dropped weekly.

What should viewers expect in The Real Housewives of Sydney season three?

As expected, the new season will be packed with nail-biting drama. Caroline Gaultier and Dr. Kate Adams’ feud rears its head in the new season as their rivalry turns into a “social media ‘blocking war’.”

(Credit: Binge)

Newcomer dubbed the Double Bay Princess, Martine Chippendale turns up the heat and clashes against Krissy Marsh. This isn’t the only drama as Sally Obermeder is pushed to her limits during a girls trip.

But it is the international getaway that should send fans into a tizzy as the drama peaks, tempers flare and one housewife dramatically exits.

Who are the season three housewives?

There are many familiar faces returning for the third season of The Real Housewives of Sydney, plus newcomer Martine Chippendale.

The returning housewives include Krissy Marsh, Terry Biviano, Victoria Montano, Caroline Gaultier, Sally Obermeder, Dr Kate Adams, and Nicolle O’Neil.

(Credit: Binge)

Where to watch RHOS and its other iterations:

The Real Housewives of Sydney will be released on Binge in Australia, plus viewers can refresh their memory with season two still available on the streaming platform.

Additionally, subscribers can also watch the latest seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, New Jersey, Orange County, Cheshire, New York City, Atlanta and Potomac on Binge.

Stream The Real Housewives of Sydney on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

