Where to watch Mix Tape in Australia

Fans of Aussie and Irish television are in for a treat as a new four-part event miniseries prepares to make its way onto the small screen this year.

Advertisement

Mix Tape, a new series starring acclaimed Australian actress Teresa Palmer and British actor Jim Sturgess, was filmed on location across Sydney, Australia and Dublin, Ireland.

International star and Australian actor Ben Lawson returned to Australia to star in the series – in what will be his first major role in an Australian television drama in many years.

He was joined by several other local stars for the Australian portion of the shoot, with more cast announced as the production moved to Ireland.

Here, we’ve gathered everything you need to know about Mix Tape, including where and when to watch it in Australia.

Advertisement

Image: Binge

What is Mix Tape about?

Adapted from the popular and critically acclaimed novel by Jane Sanderson, Mix Tape will take viewers back in time to that intoxicating feeling of first love.

The series moves from the teenage romance between Daniel and Alison – having started in Sheffield, England in 1989 – to the modern-day reality of their adult relationship.

Now living on opposite sides of the world, the pair reconnect through a song from their shared past and explore their burning curiosity to understand if this is the love and life they were meant to have.

Advertisement

“From the moment we read Jane Sanderson’s novel we all knew that we just had to adapt this gorgeous grown-up love story for the screen,” Aquarius Films’ Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford, and Subotica’s Aoife O’Sullivan and Tristan Orpen Lynch, said in a press release.

“Mix Tape asks the age-old question ‘What if you had a second chance with your first love?’ and walks us back down memory lane to revisit the innocence of teenage passions – against a banging soundtrack!”

Image: Binge

Who is cast in Mix Tape?

The series stars Teresa Palmer (The Clearing, The Fall Guy) and Jim Sturgess (Across The Universe, Cloud Atlas) as Alison and Daniel, respectively. Last year, it was revealed that Bridgerton star Florence Hunt would also be joining the series.

Advertisement

They’re joined by Ben Lawson (Bombshell, Designated Survivor), Julia Savage (The Clearing, Blaze), Jacqueline McKenzie (Force of Nature: The Dry 2, Savage River) and Chika Ikogwe (Heartbreak High, Land of the Bad).

Also joining the cast are Irish actors Mark O’Halloran (Mary & George, The Virtues), Helen Behan (Malpractice, The Virtues), Conor Sánchez (Hope Street, Ellis), Jonathan Harden (Time, Blue Lights), and Siobhan O’Kelly (The Tourist, The Hardacres), among others.

Where to watch Mix Tape in Australia

Mix Tape will be available to watch on Binge and Foxtel Now in Australia, with a release date yet to be announced.

However, we do know it will premiere sometime in mid-2025.

Advertisement

Stream Mix Tape on Binge from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use