When news spread that Hollywood’s favourite, Ryan Gosling would be gracing the streets of Sydney for his new film The Fall Guy, locals and tourists alike flocked to find him.

Putting aside the oversized fur coat and Ken persona, Ryan portrays Colt Seavers, a down-and-out stuntman who must find the missing star of his ex-girlfriend’s film.

Ryan stars alongside Emily Blunt.

(Image: Universal Studios)

Joining him in the movie that released April 24, 2024, was Emily Blunt (Jody Moreno), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Tom Ryder), Hannah Waddingham (Gail) Stephanie Hsu (Alma Milan) and Teresa Palmer, directed by David Leitch.

To film the epic action-comedy, the cast and crew came to Australia. So whether you’re a film-nut, want bragging rights about ‘being there’ or searching for a new destination to add to the wish list, we have found all the filming locations for The Fall Guy.

Primarily, the PG-13 film was filmed in Sydney throughout late 2022 and early 2023 with five main filming locations.

The filming locations for The Fall Guy predominately resided in Sydney, Australia.

(Image: Getty)

The Fall Guy was filmed in Disney Studios Australia, which is located near Centennial Park.

For various other scenes, the Hollywood celebrities took to the streets of Sydney – where fans played ‘where’s Wally’ but for Ryan Gosling.

As expected, the production featured scenes on the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House. Many Sydneysiders will remember the havoc filming caused across the city as the area was shut down for filming for several days.

The stunt filmed on the Harbour Bridge is arguably the films most ambitious and “disruptive.” Director David revealed to Man of Many there was only a four hour window to film the stunt, in which Ryan was dragged across the bridge at 48km/h “while he hangs onto a shovel.”

Production also filmed at Kurnell – located near Cronulla – Martin Place, and near the Anzac Bridge in Pyrmont.

Where to watch The Fall Guy in Australia?

Watch out Australia! The Fall Guy will release on the streaming giant, Binge in Australia on November 30, 2024.

Stream The Fall Guy on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

