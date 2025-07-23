Neighbours star Jackie Woodburn lands new role in thriller, Imposter

As Neighbours has wrapped production, preparing for its end in late-2025, actress Jackie Woodburn has revealed her new upcoming role.

The actress will star in a new thriller titled, Imposter which reportedly will begin production in Australia later this year.

Imposter will focus on the tense family drama that takes place at a beautiful seaside hotel.

The matriarch, Helen refuses to crumble to the pressure her adult children are placing on her to sell the valuable property. But this isn’t their biggest issue!

Amanda mysteriously appears, claiming to be the daughter Helen gave up for adoption decades ago. While Helen welcomes her with open arms, there is uncertainty…

Following her arrival, a twisted tale of secrets, betrayal and murder begins.

Portraying Amanda in the four-part series is former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh.

Jackie Woodburne’s role as Helen in Imposter will be her first role outside of the chaotic town of Neighbour’s Erinsborough in more than 30 years.

The 69-year-old first appeared in Neighbours as Susan Kennedy, the wife of Dr Karl Kennedy played by Alan Fetcher, back in 1994.

Sadly, the beloved Australian soap will air its final episode in 2025. Speaking on its second axing, Jackie revealed there wasn’t “the same level of anxiety.”

“Everyone’s got an idea of how they would like the show to end, but that [the previous] finale was written and everyone gave it 100% because we all thought: ‘This is it,’” she told TV Tonight. “This was our opportunity to honour the show and take it out with a bang.”

“This time, I think because we’ve been through it before, you only have one ‘first time’, don’t you? So there wasn’t the same level of anxiety, fear and heartbreak.”

