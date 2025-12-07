Delta Goodrem chats new music and milestones amid a “magical” year

For any viewers tuning in to Delta Goodrem‘s special, Christmas with Delta, there’s a noticeable difference in the singer. This special, which has aired annually since 2020, has a particular glow in its sixth season – and it’s not from the festive lighting display.

Advertisement

For Delta Goodrem, this will be the first time she’s introduced Matt Copley to Aussie TV audiences as her ‘husband’ after the pair married in March. It is, as she describes, a special moment in her life.

“I was really proud on the show to say: ‘Here’s my husband!’” Delta, 41, says with a beaming smile. “I like to share with the right people at the right times, and this show has been a huge part of that, so it’s been really special.”

The couple, who met on tour in 2016 and became engaged in 2023, married in Malta. The ‘magical’ location holds sentimental ties for the duo.

Advertisement

“It’s a wonderful place and it’s very relaxed, very us,” Delta enthuses. “It’s a small place that has all these grandiose churches and beautiful history. And half of Matt’s family is from there, so it was very much a family wedding, which is important to us.”

Despite her love for Australia, Delta says the location was ideal for them as a couple. “I think if it was in Australia, I would have had to invite the whole country, so I didn’t know what that line was,” she jokes. “But I think we found a nice balance.”

Matt and Delta married in picturesque Malta. (Credit: Instagram)

In a year of touring, getting married and celebrating career milestones, balance is surely hard to come by? But, as Delta recites the stops on her globe-trotting tour through multiple continents, it’s clear this isn’t a slog.

Advertisement

The songstress, who burst onto the scene as a teenager with Born to Try in 2002, is acutely aware of what it takes to maintain longevity in the business and has no plans to slow down. That’s not to say she isn’t looking forward to a break, but she’s mindful of how lucky she is and she isn’t about to waste it.

That reminder came in 2024 as Delta celebrated the 20th anniversary of Mistaken Identity, her second album, which coincided with a pivotal moment in her life as she battled cancer. The Neighbours star, 18 at the time, was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma in 2003.

Delta is back for her sixth special, Christmas With Delta. (Credit: Nine Network)

“You know, I wrote that album when I was going through the major health journey of going through cancer and so we didn’t get to perform the songs much at the time,” Delta says.

Advertisement

“That album reminds me that I’m very grateful to be standing here and doing what I love. So I wouldn’t say I’m in a reflective time, because I’m very much about the here and now. But honouring the album has been healing and does feel like a full-circle inspiration.

“There was such a rocket from the beginning of my career, so to be able to sit with it and enjoy it is a great feeling. Sometimes I definitely feel, wow, a lot has happened! But we just get on and live life, don’t we?”

Delta won a TV WEEK Logie Award for her role in Neighbours.

Delta is already in the process of making new music and has hinted at a return to acting in 2026.

Advertisement

“Definitely, we’ve been hard at work,” she confirms. “It’ll be a big year…”

In the meantime, Delta’s also popping up in the most unexpected places. Fans might have seen her appearance on Selling Sunset, a US reality series that follows clients hoping to find their dream home in LA.

“As fate would have it, Matt and I have been looking at places in LA and Chrishell [Stause, star of the show] and G Flip are a gorgeous duo. I crossed paths with the team and I’m grateful they had me on the show. I’ve watched every season!

The singer surprised reality fans by appearing on Selling Sunset with Chrishell Stause. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

“I’ve had a home in LA since my early twenties, so I was just looking for a new place – new chapters, new era, new space!”

So, is this the start of Delta’s reality venture? Could we see her head into the I’m A Celebrity jungle?

“I love watching reality shows but I’m more a viewer than a do-er,” she says with a laugh. For now then, the closest we’ll get is seasonal spectacular Christmas with Delta, when she shares a glimpse of her life beyond the lyrics.

And as for Delta’s own Christmas wish, it’s to take a (quick!) breather before another busy year.

Advertisement

“I’m excited to feel the sand under my feet, jump in the ocean and be at home with family and friends. That’s what I’m looking forward to. But I am making music too!” she laughs.

Christmas With Delta airs December 21 at 7.30pm on Nine Network

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.