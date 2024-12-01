Estranged couple Terese and Toadie share a moment in Neighbours this week, their closeness ruffling Paul’s feathers.

Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Toadie (Ryan Moloney) have learnt the upsetting news that the lease for the charity he founded in honour of his late wife Sonya (Eve Morey) may be coming to an end.

Are Toadie’s flowers for Terese a sign? (Credit: Fremantle)

But Paul (Stefan Dennis) is upset to see their rekindled interaction, as he’s been vying for Terese’s affections. But when Susan (Jackie Woodburne) gets a call to tell her her husband Karl (Alan Fletcher) has hurt himself on a cycling trip in Italy, Paul has an opportunity to prove his loyalty to Terese.

When Susan wants to jet off to be by Karl’s side, but is stressed by the prospect of leaving the Eirini Rising retirement home with no-one in charge, Terese forms a plan to be reinstated as the centre’s General Manager.

Paul, Toadie and Harold (Ian Smith) put their heads together to figure out how this can be achieved – after Terese drunkenly nearly killed one of their residents, it’ll be a tough task.

Toadie and Terese share a moment in Neighbours this week. (Credit: Fremantle)

“Terese is heartened that the two loves of her life [Paul and Toadie] have rallied around her and are offering true friendship and support,” Rebekah, 50, tells TV WEEK.

When a vote put to the residents asking if they’ll accept Terese in Susan’s absence succeeds, Terese is back where she belongs at the helm of Eirini.

Toadie is overjoyed to see Terese thriving in the position she fought so hard for and brings her a bunch of flowers to celebrate. Could this signal a reconciliation between the pair?

“Terese is cautious,” Rebekah reveals. “Her primary concern is to be reinstated and get on with her life.”

And if there is a reunion, how will a jealous Paul handle it?

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday, 4pm on 10; 6.30pm on 10 Peach

