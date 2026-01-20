‘David’s sickened’: Insider reveals fallout from Brooklyn Beckham bombshell claims

Typed in white, on a brooding black background and spanning six pages of his Instagram Stories, Brooklyn Beckham’s scathing takedown of his famous parents, David and Victoria, gripped the world.

On page after page there were accusations: shock claims of “performative social media posts” by the Beckhams; sensational allegations that David and Victoria tried “endlessly” to ruin Brooklyn’s relationship with his now-wife Nicola Peltz; an outrageous claim that Victoria danced “very inappropriately” with Brooklyn on his wedding day, when he was supposed to be enjoying a romantic dance with his wife, leaving him “uncomfortable and humiliated”.

The list goes on – with Victoria, 51, bearing the brunt of her eldest son’s wrath.

“My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one,” Brooklyn, 26, claimed. “My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable.”

Brooklyn Beckham has levelled a series of allegations against his parents David and Victoria. (Credit: Getty)

Another accusation levelled at the former Spice Girl was that she “cancelled” making Nicola’s wedding gown “at the eleventh hour”, and “refused” a request from her daughter-in-law to help save displaced dogs during the LA fires.

So what do Victoria, David and their three other children, Romeo, 23, Cruz. 21, and Harper, 14, do now?

“David and Victoria have ridden many controversies, scandals and heartbreaks but it’s made them overly vigilant about their public image,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

“It’s possible they may have taken it too far but this horrible attack from Brooklyn has devastated Victoria.

“David’s sickened by some of the things he’s said but most of all about his mum. The overriding fear for Victoria is Brooklyn’s wellbeing.

“Bringing up rescue dog refusals alongside claims she danced ‘inappropriately’ with him at his wedding is out of character for a grown man to conjure up.”

Interestingly, those who bore witness to the increasingly strained relations between Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and Harry’s brother William and his wife Kate – in the lead up to so-called Megxit – may feel the Beckham feud has followed a similar pattern.

A new wife feeling excluded… A wedding day rift sparked by clothes… A move across the world to a new US home…

“A growing number of friends are convinced that things took a turn for the worst after Brooklyn and Nicola’s lunch with Harry and Meghan last May,” our source reveals.

“Since then, every attempt David and Victoria have made to try and fix this mess up has been met with the same type of decoys Brooklyn accuses them of doing in his statement.”

Such “decoys” include Brooklyn’s assertion that he and Nicola travelled to London for David’s 50th birthday in 2025 and were “rejected for a week” while they waited in a hotel room trying to plan “quality time” with him.

“He refused all our attempts,” Brooklyn alleged, “unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner.”

“When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn’t invited,” he further claimed, calling it a “slap in the face”.

Brooklyn said he’s “not being controlled” but standing up for himself. (Credit: Getty)

Brooklyn further claimed his parents “repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe” him into “signing away” the rights to his name in the weeks before his wedding.

“My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since,” he alleged.

Our source suggests there could be more to the story.

“Brooklyn’s made out he was under some kind of coercion or a ‘secret deal’ when it’s nothing but standard for anyone on the A-list to have non-disclosure agreements,” they explain.

“The minute he started making a name for himself with his own social media platforms, he was always an extension of the family.”

A Hollywood lawyer adds further context to Brooklyn’s claim, telling Woman’s Day, “That battle over Brooklyn’s name sounds like a classic family brand control move gone wrong.

“The Beckhams have built a massive empire around their name, worth hundreds of millions. Signing away name rights could have been pitched as a way to ‘protect’ the family legacy or prevent conflicts if Brooklyn pursued his own ventures

“But from Brooklyn’s perspective, it would have felt like a power grab, especially if it impacted his independence or his future kids’ inheritance,” the expert goes on.

“It’s not unheard of in celebrity families. If true, it shows how fame turns into a business that turns a wedding into a contract negotiation.

“It’s still his word against theirs, but it follows him demanding lawyer-only contact, so this could be him preempting more leaks or escalating to control the narrative.”

Victoria and David Beckham now have a “big fear”, the insider says. (Credit: Getty)

With such a takedown now firmly in the public domain, Victoria and David now have more to worry about.

“The big fear is there will be a car-crash Oprah interview next,” the insider adds. “Nicola and Brooklyn are unlikely to sign with Netflix after they made David and Victoria’s docos, but Harry and Meghan could lure them into a deal to do their own tell-all interview and documentary series.

“Netflix already offered them a reality show series towards the end of 2023 but they’ve always said no. For now Nicola’s trying to rebuild her acting career and she’s got back-to-back projects, including one with Faye Dunaway.”

Whatever happens next, the insider suggests the fallout will continue.

“Brooklyn and Nicola would be foolish to think this will be the end of it. What Brooklyn said was cruel. The Beckhams may have no choice but to fight back.”

