Today show star discusses detail about hubby some find ‘hard to understand’ 

Today show co-host Sarah Abo has opened up about her relationship with her husband of 13 years – making a revelation she says some people find “hard to understand”.

Advertisement

The 40-year-old star – who presents the Channel Nine morning show alongside broadcasting veteran Karl Stefanovic – told the Something To Talk About podcast about why her partner Cyrus Moran stays out of the media spotlight.

Sarah Abo and her husband Cyrus. (Credit: Instagram/sarahabo)

“It’s not as though he’s hiding. It’s just that he’s not in the media,” Sarah explained.

“For some reason that seems to be hard to understand for some people. It’s like no, mate, I’ve got a weird job and a weird life, but he doesn’t.

Advertisement

Indeed, Cyrus – who, like Sarah, is a graduate of Monash University and who now works as a trader at a Victorian steel mill – actively declined one invitation to appear on TV to mark Sarah’s 40th birthday.

Sarah has been married for 13 years, but you don’t see her man on TV. (Credit: Instagram/sarahabo)

“Today wanted to get my family in Melbourne up via video link, but they were like, ‘Oh, Cyrus, can you just come on set and just wish Sarah a happy birthday’,” Sarah explained on the podcast.

“And he was like, ‘Absolutely not’. He said to me, ‘Are you gonna kill me if I don’t come on the telly? I’m really sorry. Do you mind if I don’t do it?’

Advertisement

‘I will if you really want me to, but I really don’t want to’. And I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, no, I don’t want you to do anything you’re not comfortable with.’ It’s just not who he is.”

While Sarah likes to remain tight-lipped on her private life, her husband does make the occasional appearance on her social media pages.

Cyrus does appear on Sarah’s social media pages. (Credit: Instagram/sarahabo)

In one post to celebrate Cyrus’ birthday in May 2022, she shared two snaps of the duo beaming at the camera with helium balloons in the shape of 40 floating behind them.

Advertisement

“Happy birthday, you,” Sarah captioned the snap. “Beautiful, blurry, you.”

Another post – again celebrating Cyrus’ birthday in May 2020 – saw Sarah share a snap of her beau wearing a broad-brimmed hat.

“The best people are born in May,” the star captioned her post. “Like this guy. Happy birthday monkey.”

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.