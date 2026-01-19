Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Today show star discusses detail about hubby some find ‘hard to understand’ 

Sarah Abo has opened up about her relationship with husband Cyrus.
Sarah Abo and husband CyrusInstagram/sarahabo

Today show co-host Sarah Abo has opened up about her relationship with her husband of 13 years – making a revelation she says some people find “hard to understand”.

The 40-year-old star – who presents the Channel Nine morning show alongside broadcasting veteran Karl Stefanovic – told the Something To Talk About podcast about why her partner Cyrus Moran stays out of the media spotlight. 

Sarah Abo and husband Cyrus
Sarah Abo and her husband Cyrus. (Credit: Instagram/sarahabo)

“It’s not as though he’s hiding. It’s just that he’s not in the media,” Sarah explained. 

“For some reason that seems to be hard to understand for some people. It’s like no, mate, I’ve got a weird job and a weird life, but he doesn’t.

Indeed, Cyrus – who, like Sarah, is a graduate of Monash University and who now works as a trader at a Victorian steel mill – actively declined one invitation to appear on TV to mark Sarah’s 40th birthday.

Sarah Abo
Sarah has been married for 13 years, but you don’t see her man on TV. (Credit: Instagram/sarahabo)

“Today wanted to get my family in Melbourne up via video link, but they were like, ‘Oh, Cyrus, can you just come on set and just wish Sarah a happy birthday’,” Sarah explained on the podcast.

“And he was like, ‘Absolutely not’. He said to me, ‘Are you gonna kill me if I don’t come on the telly? I’m really sorry. Do you mind if I don’t do it?’

‘I will if you really want me to, but I really don’t want to’. And I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, no, I don’t want you to do anything you’re not comfortable with.’ It’s just not who he is.”

While Sarah likes to remain tight-lipped on her private life, her husband does make the occasional appearance on her social media pages.

Sarah Abo's husband Cyrus in a wide-brimmed hat
Cyrus does appear on Sarah’s social media pages. (Credit: Instagram/sarahabo)

In one post to celebrate Cyrus’ birthday in May 2022, she shared two snaps of the duo beaming at the camera with helium balloons in the shape of 40 floating behind them.

“Happy birthday, you,” Sarah captioned the snap. “Beautiful, blurry, you.”

Another post – again celebrating Cyrus’ birthday in May 2020 – saw Sarah share a snap of her beau wearing a broad-brimmed hat.

“The best people are born in May,” the star captioned her post. “Like this guy. Happy birthday monkey.”

