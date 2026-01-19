New heartache for Magda Szubanski amid cancer battle: ‘Not me’

Beloved Kath & Kim star Magda Szubanski has been forced to issue an online plea after her likeness was used by cruel scammers to fool unsuspecting fans.

The comedian – who is currently undergoing treatment for stage 4 cancer – discovered a post doing the rounds on social media, which featured an image of a woman in a hospital bed which bore a resemblance to her.

The fake post solicited support from fans – leading Magda to issue a warning on Instagram.

Magda is battling blood cancer. (Credit: Instagram/magda_szubanski)

“Ok. Dear peeps. This lovely lady – whoever she is – is not me. I hope she’s doing well. But please don’t think it’s me and DEFINITELY DO NOT DONATE MONEY TO ANY MEDICAL FUNDRAISER THAT PURPORTS TO BE ME!!

“If you want the real me you can always find me here,” the star continued. “ Otherwise- it’s a scam. 😡😡😡.”

Magda’s post sparked a big response from friends and fans alike – many of whom shared their outrage over the turn of events.

“Omg that’s crazy,” former Gogglebox star Isabelle Silbery wrote, while former MasterChef star and chef Julie Goodwin added, “Bloody lowlifes. Sending you so much love.”

The fake post flagged by Magda. (Credit: Instagram)

Magda – who won Australian hearts with her portrayal of Sharon Strzelecki in Kath & Kim – revealed she had been diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma, a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer, in May 2025.

The then 64-year-old explained that a breast screening had flagged she was suffering from swollen lymph nodes which prompted further tests.

“It’s serious, but I’ve started one of the best treatments available (the Nordic protocol), and I’m lucky to be getting absolutely world-class care here in Melbourne,” she explained in a social media post.

“I won’t sugar-coat it: it’s rough. But I’m hopeful. I’m being lovingly cared for by friends and family, my medical team is brilliant, and I’ve never felt more held by the people around me.

“I’ll be lying very low while my immune system takes a hammering, so if you see me out and about — don’t hug me, kiss me, or breathe anywhere near me!” the star went on. “Wave enthusiastically from a safe distance and know I love you madly.

“This is an obscure cancer and was only discovered incidentally via a breast screen where they found my lymph nodes were up.

“TBH (to be honest), I’ve been feeling pretty rats**t for ages. So I asked for extra bloods and — voila! So the takeaway is — get tested and listen to your body!”

Magda in 2022. (Credit: Getty)

In December 2025, Magda’s friend David Campbell gave an update on her health to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Magda is really receiving everyone’s goodwill,” he explained.

“”I think that’s the thing that’s been keeping her going. Certainly, she’s been getting it from our family, but also from the nation.”

In another interview with the Something to Talk About podcast, David said the “support” that Magda had felt had been “instrumental in her getting through everything”.

The star’s stellar sense of humour amid her ongoing battle has also been of comfort.

“She laughs at us. She laughs at herself. And she made us laugh at the cancer with her,” David explained.

“And they say laughter is the best medicine. It’s kind of true. It does make people feel better.”﻿

