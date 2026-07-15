Inside Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter’s secret wedding

They’re married! Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur tied the knot with partner Katie Boulter in a quiet church ceremony near Katie’s hometown in Leicestershire on Sunday.

Advertisement

The nuptials, whether by design or coincidence, were timed to fall exactly when the Wimbledon men’s final was being played out between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev.

(Credit: Story Picture Agency)

The Wimbledon run

It wasn’t lost on fans that Alex, the fifth seed, had gone into the tournament with real expectations of going deep. He’d been grinding his way through the draw and by the fourth round was on track for a shot at his first Grand Slam semifinal. He’d even said himself he felt he was playing some of his most dangerous tennis heading into the second week.

That run sadly ended when Flavio Cobolli beat him in straight sets in the round of 16. Katie, Britain’s world No. 1 woman, was also eliminated early.

Advertisement

With both of them out of the draw well before finals weekend, the couple suddenly had a rare gap in the calendar – and used it to get married.

(Credit: Getty)

The wedding budget

It’s a quieter ending than either might have scripted back in January, when Alex joked to Eurosport about the wedding budget weighing on his mind mid-match.

“When I’m out there on court and you see me so stressed out, I’m just thinking of the wedding budget,” he’d joked at the time. “And that’s why I’m like, ‘I need to win more money, I need to win more matches.’ That’s all that goes through my head.”

Advertisement

Back then, it was speculated the pair would tie the knot in Florence, one of their favourite holiday spots, sometime over the European summer – Katie had even captioned a Tuscany photo “Fallen for Florence.” She hadn’t confirmed a date or venue, but had spoken about dreaming of a destination wedding.

“I did sort of dream about a destination wedding,” she’d said. “Having a place you can go back to that’s your place.”

(Credit: Instagram)

In the end, they kept it low-key and close to home. Katie wore a stunning off-the-shoulder satin gown with silver diamond jewellery, while Alex opted for a slick black suit and bow tie with a white rose boutonniere.

Advertisement

The two were showered in red rose petals as they left the church before heading to a nearby pub with family for the reception.

The pair got engaged in December 2024, with Alex secretly picking the ring alongside Katie’s mum, Sue.

“We’ve been keeping a small secret,” they’d shared on Instagram at the time, alongside a selfie showing off Katie’s emerald-cut sparkler. They’d met through mutual friends in 2020.

(Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.