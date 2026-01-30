Inside tennis’ most scandalous romance

Their on-court rivalry is the stuff of legend, but tennis champs Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are much more ‘friendly’ away from the competition.

In fact, the pair recently found themselves in a love triangle.

Last year, world number 1 Carlos, 22, and world number 2 Jannik, 24, dated the same woman at the same time, with the men confirmed to have known “about each other”.

Model Brooks Nader opened up about her quandary at dating the rivals during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Model Brooks Nader has opened up about dating tennis rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the same time in 2025. (Credit: Instagram)

Brooks’ candid dating confession

Responding to Andy’s probing about being “rumoured to be dating both of them at the same time,” she confirmed, “Right. Right.”

“I mean, I would just say, a lady never kisses and tells – especially twice,” she teased. “That’s just not nice.”

“Especially not to her other boyfriend,” her sister Grace Ann Nader added, much to Brooks’ apparent embarrassment.

Flustered, Brooks – who turns 29 on February 7 – then had to be reminded of the question.

“[Did] the fellas know that you were dating both of them,” asked Andy, “or were you dating both of them? Is that true?”

“I mean, dating is such a loose term these days,” Brooks replied. “It’s just, you know, I don’t know.

“By the way, my only thing is guys do it all the time. So why can’t I do it?”

Questioned about her love life on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Brooks admitted, “Guys do it all the time. So why can’t I do it?” (Credit: Instagram)

The American beauty’s candid admission was received by rapturous applause from the audience, and fellow guest Mark Ronson.

“Hell yes to you,” Andy, 57, declared, telling the audience to “stand for this woman”.

Grace Ann, 25, previously told E! News that Carlos was her sister’s current “man the hour”.

“The rumours are true,” she said. “Dating is such a loose term. But I do know [Carlos is] the man of the hour.”

From rivals to doubles partners?

While both Carlos and Jannik are dominating in men’s singles tennis and that’s where their focus remains, the pair – who look set to battle it out at the Australian Open finals on January 31 – recently revealed the door is open to a future doubles pairing.

They addressed the speculation ahead of their exhibition match in the Republic of Korea on January 10.

World number 2 Jannik and world number 1 Carlos haven’t ruled out partnering on court – in a doubles competition. (Credit: Getty Images)

“I think it would be fun to share the court in a different way, at least once,” Italian Jannik said.

“Maybe this year or next year – why not? It could happen.”

The Spaniard agreed the idea had been broached “once or twice” before, though the logistics aren’t so straightforward.

“We’re singles players and we play a lot of matches, tournament after tournament, so it’s difficult to add doubles,” Carlos said.

“Still, doing it at least once would be nice.”

