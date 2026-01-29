Inside tennis power couple Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils’s marriage

From Grand Slam tournaments to the Olympic Games, Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils have spent years competing on the world’s biggest tennis stages.

Along the way, their professional paths gradually turned into something more personal. Here’s everything we know about how their romance began – and how they’ve built a marriage alongside elite careers.

(Credit: Getty)

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils had crossed paths for years as professional players, often appearing at the same tournaments with little interaction. But that changed in late 2018, when Gael reached out after Eina won the WTA Finals in Singapore, inviting her to celebrate with him and his friends.

One night out quickly became the start of their relationship.

After dating for several years, the couple announced their engagement in April 2021, sharing photos from a gorgeous snowy mountain setting.

They married on July 16, 2021, wearing custom Off-White looks designed by the late Virgil Abloh, with Elina opting for a modern white pantsuit with a sheer purple skirt rather than a traditional wedding dress.

In October 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Skaï. Gael publicly praised his wife for her strength during childbirth, and the couple has since shared occasional glimpses of family life while keeping their daughter largely out of the public eye.

(Credit: Instagram)

Motherhood didn’t keep Elina off the court for long. She returned to professional tennis shortly after giving birth, a comeback Gael has frequently described as remarkable.

Speaking at a press conference in 2024, he emphasised that her role as a mother comes first, noting her mental and physical resilience both on and off the court.

That resilience has been especially visible as Elina continues to compete while representing Ukraine during Russia’s invasion of her home country. Gael has spoken about his admiration for her strength during an especially difficult period.

Outside of competition, the couple shares a joint social media account, G.E.M.S. Life, where they post updates from training, travel, and family routines. The account offers fans a more relaxed look at their everyday lives, from parenting moments to lighter, behind-the-scenes content.

In October 2025, Gael announced he would be retiring from tennis at the end of 2026 to focus on his family.

“I held a racket in my hands for the first time at two and a half, and began playing professionally at 18,” he shared on social media. “The opportunity to turn my passion into a profession is a privilege I have cherished during every match and moment of my 21-year career. Though this game means the world to me, I am tremendously at peace with my decision.”

At the 2026 Australian Open, he added, “My dream is to be old with a lot of kids and healthy. My dream is to have an unbelievable family. Tennis is cool but my dream is out there.”

