How a business partnership turned into a beautiful romance for tennis star Aryna Sabalenka

As Aryna Sabalenka powers through the 2026 Australian Open, the world no. 1 isn’t short on support.

Sitting courtside, travelling the tour and quietly cheering her on is her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis – a Brazilian entrepreneur who’s become a constant presence in her life over the past two years.

With Aryna delivering incredible serves, viral moments and jaw-dropping performances in Melbourne, fans are increasingly curious about the man sharing her off-court world.

Here’s what we know about Aryna Sabalenka’s boyfriend and how their relationship began.

(Credit: Getty)

HOW ARYNA SABALENKA MET GEORGIOS FRANGULIS

Aryna and Georgios first connected in January 2024, when the tennis star signed on as a brand ambassador for Oakberry, the global açaí brand Georgios founded.

At the time, their relationship was strictly professional. But by April 2024, the pair were being spotted together off the court, fuelling speculation that business had turned personal.

WHEN DID ARYNA SABALENKA CONFIRM HER RELATIONSHIP?

The tennis champion made things official on Instagram in July 2024, posting a mirror selfie with Georgios and captioning it, “Out & about.”

Since then, Aryna has shared snapshots from their travels and tournaments around the world, offering fans an insight into her life beyond tennis – something she’s traditionally kept private.

(Credit: Instagram)

A SOURCE OF STRENGTH DURING A DIFFICULT CHAPTER

In August 2024, Aryna spoke openly to People about Georgios’ role in her life, revealing he supported her through an extremely difficult period following the death of her former partner, Konstantin Koltsov.

The admission shed light on how close the couple had become in just a short time, with Georgios a steady presence during one of the toughest moments of her career.

WHO IS GEORGIOS FRANGULIS?

Georgios is a São Paulo–born entrepreneur best known as the founder of Oakberry, a superfood company specialising in açaí bowls and products.

Since launching the brand in 2016, he’s overseen rapid global expansion. Oakberry now operates more than 700 locations across 40+ countries.

While Aryna dominates tennis courts, Georgios has his own competitive streak. According to Driver Database, he has raced in over 100 events in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge, balancing business with a passion for motorsport.

(Credit: Getty)

IS ARYNA SABALENKA ENGAGED?

Aryna isn’t engaged or married – but she may have hinted at what’s next.

During her Brisbane International title speech in January 2026, she jokingly addressed Georgios while thanking her support team.

“Thank you to my boyfriend. Hopefully soon I’ll call you something else, right?”

The moment drew laughter from the crowd and instantly ignited engagement rumours online.

INSIDE ONE OF TENNIS’ NEW POWER COUPLES

Throughout the 2026 Australian Open, Georgios has been a familiar face in Aryna’s player box, watching on as she delivers statement wins and plenty of personality.

Between a world-leading tennis career and a global business empire, Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis are fast becoming one of sport’s most intriguing couples.

