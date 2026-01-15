EXCLUSIVE: ‘Still in shock!’ Jordan Smith and girlfriend’s first interview after his wild $1 million win!

Sydney tennis coach Jordan Smith has won $1 million after defeating world No.2 Jannick Sinner and last year’s Australian Open champion at the tournament’s One Point Slam event in a moment he tells Woman’s Day “feels crazy”.

“I can’t really believe it,” he says just hours after the surreal event which sees amateur players play professionals and celebrities. “My girlfriend was in disbelief and my family were smiling and crying and laughing after. It’s unbelievable.”

Jordan and Jessica were all smiles after his big win. (Credit: Supplied)

The One Point Slam is a novelty event that sees amateurs play professional tennis players and celebrities on Rod Laver Arena during Australian Open Opening Week.

In 2025 the prize pool was just $60,000 and very few top players participated. This year’s $1 million prize attracted a sold-out crowd.

The 29-year-old tennis coach won against last year’s Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner and last year’s finalist Amanda Anisimova before beating world No.117 Joanna Garland in the final.

As he smiled his way to glory, his proud parents, Neil and Michelle, and girlfriend, Jessica Brand watched on in disbelief at a packed Rod Laver Arena.

Neil says of his son today, “Michelle and I are very proud whether winning or losing and fortunately he won!”

SO PROUD

Jessica , 24, reveals watching Jordan play was nerve-wracking. “I was shaking the whole time watching,” she says.

“Then Jordan spotted us in the crowd and was waving. Seeing him smile made me feel a bit better. I’m so proud of him.”

“Before he went on court I said, you just need to smile and enjoy the experience but I definitely didn’t think this was going to happen. So we’re all just in shock. I don’t think we slept very much last night!”

Former professional tennis players taking part in the event included Nick Kyrgios who smashed up his racquet after losing against another eventual finalist Joanna Garland. Celebrities including Karl Stefanovic, Andy Lee and Melbourne cup jockey Damien Oliver also played the 1 Point Slam competition.

“It’s quite a cool experience,” Jordan admits of the night. “I haven’t thought too much about the money, just the emotion of what just happened. It’s hard to describe. Playing the past champion from last year and the number two in the world – it’s just crazy playing them on the big stage. I just soaked it all in and enjoyed it.”

Jordan beat Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open nail-biter. (Credit: Getty)

Beating Jannik Sinner, says Jordan was “very surreal”.

“I wouldn’t believe that happened – it was an amazing experience. Afterwards he wished me the best and gave me a hug.”

Jordan, who works alongside his tennis coach and former professional player dad Neil and older brothers, Blake and Cameron at their family business Castle Hill Tennis Academy, has been playing since he was just three-years-old.

DREAM OF PLAYING

“Tennis means everything. It’s my life,” says Jordan, who spent a year at Washington State’s Gonzaga University in the US on an athletic scholarship and was a successful youth and professional player before becoming a Tennis Australia Club Professional coach. He reached No.1141 in singles when a pro tennis player but reportedly earned just $6000 during his career.

“I had the dream of playing the Open, Wimbledon and being on TV but I didn’t ever think it would happen this way,” he laughs.

“It’s quite a long walk to get to the court, through Rod Lever and then I was waiting with all the other players and celebrities. We had to wait for the first rounds to finish. Then hearing the crowd roar and looking around and trying to spot my family… I was just smiling and enjoying it.”

Jordan and his family celebrating on centre court at the Rod Laver Arena. (Credit: Supplied)

“Before I played Sinner I asked [number 1 ranking Spanish player Carlos] Alcaraz for advice and he was like, you’ve just got to pray!”

In true tennis professional style, Jordan watched his game back later in the privacy of his Melbourne hotel.

“It was really cool to see because you forget exactly what happened when there’s so many things going on.”

And when it comes to spending his million dollar win, Jordan admits he has one idea.

“I still live at home with Mum and Dad so I’d like to buy something with my girlfriend and this will definitely help with that,” he says.

