Nick Kyrgios, 29, is one of Australia’s most recognisable tennis players, and he’s known for his antics both on and off court.

He’s captured the world’s attention, but who has captured his affections? That would be his girlfriend of three years, Costeen Hatzi.

(Credit: Instagram)

WHO IS COSTEEN HATZI?

Nick Kyrgios’ long-term partner Costeen Hatzi, 24, is an Australian social media influencer based in Sydney.

The pair met in 2021 and have been dating since December of that year. They had a romance novel-worthy meet-cute, crossing paths when Costeen was selling a mirror on Instagram. Nick was looking for one to buy and reached out to her, and the rest is history.

Costeen even remarked that it was “love at first sight” for the pair.

In 2022, they took the next step in their relationship and moved in together in an apartment in Sydney.

Costeen graduated from university in May 2021, obtaining a bachelor of psychological sciences from the Australian Catholic University.

(Credit: Instagram)

INSIDE NICK KYRGIOS AND COSTEEN HATZI’S RELATIONSHIP

In Netflix’s tennis docuseries Break Point, Costeen admitted to the camera that before her relationship with Nick began, she wasn’t much of a tennis fan.

“I never really watched a tennis game in my life, so yeah, this is all new for me,” she said.

However, that’s all changed over the course of their romance, as she has frequently jetted around the globe to sit courtside and support her partner.

Nick’s manager Daniel Horsfall has also commented on the positive and healthy nature of their relationship, admitting to ESPN that her presence on tour actually helped Nick’s performance and mindset.

“I’ve seen him in previous relationships, and they perhaps were taking him in the other direction,” he said. “[Costeen] lifts him up and gives him motivation and inspiration, and she’s just a great partner to him.”

As aforementioned, Costeen often accompanies Nick Kyrgios to his various matches across the globe, and frequently shares snippets of her travels.

She’s also not afraid to gush over her partner, and regularly shares sweet and supportive messages to him on her Instagram page.

“I love you so much & I am extremely proud of you. What an achievement, there’s no one else more deserving than you,” she wrote after Nick and fellow Aussie tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis won the Australian Open doubles title in 2022.

The pair recently celebrated a huge milestone in their relationship, marking three years together.

