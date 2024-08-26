As Aussie athlete Alex de Minaur continues to quickly rise up the ranks in the tennis world, fans can’t help but wonder about his life away from the court.

It seems Alex’s love of tennis extends further than just the sport itself, as he’s found his love match in a fellow player.

Alex and Katie playing mixed doubles at Wimbledon in 2023. (Image: Getty)

Alex de Minaur, 25, is an extremely talented player who is not only known for his speed and agility on court, but is also adored for his character.

But Australia’s isn’t the only heart that has been captured by Alex. He has been with his tennis star girlfriend Katie Boulter, 27, for over four years and their romance is one for the ages.

Alex and Katie are each other’s biggest supporters, both on and off the court, and they have the sweetest relationship.

The couple at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid in 2024. (Image: Getty)

As previously mentioned, Alex and Katie have been together for more than four years, and over the course of their relationship they have been through many highs and lows – both professionally and personally.

In 2024 so far, both athletes have already seen incredible success in their tennis careers, achieving huge milestones.

Alex broke into the top 10 of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for the first time, and has achieved a career-high ranking of seventh in the world – the first Australian to enter to the top 10 since Lleyton Hewitt in 2006.

Not only that, but Alex defeated the world number one player in Novak Djokovic during the 2024 United Cup in January, as well as reached the quarter finals at the French Open. Alex also defended his title at the ATP 500 Mexican Open in Acapulco.

Meanwhile, Katie won the biggest title of her career so far at the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) 500 San Diego Open, just one day after Alex’s win in Mexico, and he flew to San Diego to watch his partner claim the title.

In June 2024, Alex also won the Libema Open while Katie retained her Nottingham Open title.

Alex celebrated the couple’s successful campaigns on Instagram, writing, “Double trouble 🏆X🏆 Another unreal week 🤯😍❤️ @katiecboulter”.

Loading the player...

It’s reported that Alex and Katie now live together in Wimbledon, with the latter claiming that being closer to her family and being near the historic tennis location helps her to prepare for her matches.

While the exact moment the tennis power couple met remains unclear, Alex and Katie made their relationship public in March 2021 in honour of their one-year anniversary.

“Not sure how you’ve put up with me this long 🥴 Happy one year 🤪@alexdeminaur,” Katie wrote on Instagram.

The pair have continued to share loving tributes to one another via their social media pages, as well as cheer each other on every chance they get.

Lovebirds! (Image: Getty)