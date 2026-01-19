Star speaks out over rumour she’s ‘moved in’ with Keith Urban

A music star rumoured to have “moved in” with Nicole Kidman’s ex Keith Urban after the former couple’s high-profile divorce has spoken out about the claims.

26-year-old rising country star Karley Scott Collins – who performed on stage during Keith’s 2025 High and Alive World Tour – took to Instagram on January 18 to deny she and the singer were living together.

Karley posted a screenshot of an article headlined “Keith Urban moved in with Karley Scott Collins? Fresh speculation amid divorce” to her Instagram Stories.

“Yall, this is absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue,” the star wrote alongside it, adding a crying laughing emoji.

Karley Scott Collins called rumours she’d moved in with Keith Urban “ridiculous”. (Credit: Instagram/karleyscottcollins)

What is Karley Scott Collins known for?

Karley is a rising country star whose debut album Flight Risk came out in September.

She has also dabbled in acting, scoring roles in Once Upon a Time, and The Hottie & the Nottie.

Indeed, it was an audition she attended aged nine that ended up sparking her passion for music.

“When I was nine, I had got this audition and they told me I needed to learn how to play guitar for it. So, that was when I picked up my first guitar ever, and I just kind of just really fell in love with it, and pretty much never put it down,” she told Country Swag in a 2022 interview..

“As soon as I started to figure out how to put chords together, I started to write my own songs. My life started really focusing and revolving around music soon after that.”

Karley performed during Keith’s world tour. (Credit: Getty)

Karley found herself linked to Keith, 58, after a source told Daily Mail that they had heard Keith “has someone”, claiming that it was the reason his children Faith, 15, and Sunday, 17, had been “publicly supporting” their mother.

“People think they are even living together,” the source said of Keith’s rumoured new girlfriend, without naming anyone. “Look, teen girls love their dads, so there’s a reason they’re making it three against one.”

The source went on to say that since their parents’ split, Faith and Sunday had been more regularly appearing on Nicole’s social media accounts.

“Since the split, you are seeing her and the girls all the time, on her social media and in other photos,” the source said.

“They were with her in Paris and in Sydney. She posted pictures of them all taking part in a ‘turkey trot’ running race on Thanksgiving which is really unusual, she’s generally more private than that.”

“Each time you see them they are linking arms or holding hands. It looks ‘us against the world’,” the insider went on.

Nicole spent Christmas with her sister Antonia. (Credit: Instagram/nicolekidman)

Faith and Sunday notably spent Christmas with their mother at her sister Antonia’s in Australia, while Keith remained in Nashville where he also missed Faith’s 15th birthday on December 28.

“Keith doesn’t know where home is anymore,” a source told New Idea.

“He’s focusing on work, and that keeps him in Nashville, but this is a guy born in New Zealand who grew up in Australia and raised a family in [the] US – he’s totally lost without any navigational device.

“Not being with Faith on her special day was heartbreaking for Keith. He’s not doing well,” the insider added.

